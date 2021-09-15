Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched with Snapdragon 778G, 90Hz screen and competitive price

At the same event where it presented the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, Xiaomi took the opportunity to announce the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. This smartphone is an offer for those looking for good value for money and need a device to enter the 5G era.
As previously revealed, NE stands for “New Edition”. Therefore, the 11 Lite 5G NE is just an upgraded version of the original Lite.
Starting with the display, we have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this display has a hole to accommodate the 20 MP front camera.
See below the design of the new intermediary:
As for the 11 Lite 5G NE processor, we are talking about the well-known Snapdragon 778G. It should work in conjunction with 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The set also supports memory expansion with MicroSD card.
In photographic terms, the back of the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE has a 64 MP main camera. The other sensors are 8 MP wide-angle and 5 MP telemacro.
Finally, it feeds the battery pack of 4,250 mAh, with a fast charging of 33W and Android 11 running under the MIUI 12.5 interface.
The new Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE officially goes on sale in Europe from September 28th in black, blue, pink and white. See official prices:
- 6GB + 128GB – 399 euros (~R$2,477)
- 8 GB + 128 GB – 449 euros (~R$2,788)
For now, there is no forecast for sales of the device in Brazil.
What did you think of Xiaomi’s new intermediary? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.