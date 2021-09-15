Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE launched with Snapdragon 778G, 90Hz screen and competitive price

At the same event where it presented the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, Xiaomi took the opportunity to announce the Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE. This smartphone is an offer for those looking for good value for money and need a device to enter the 5G era.

As previously revealed, NE stands for “New Edition”. Therefore, the 11 Lite 5G NE is just an upgraded version of the original Lite.

Starting with the display, we have a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this display has a hole to accommodate the 20 MP front camera.

See below the design of the new intermediary: