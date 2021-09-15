Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are released with battery that recharges in 17 minutes and low price

In an event held this Wednesday morning (15), Xiaomi finally announced the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro. Yes, smartphones mark the change in nomenclature and the complete abandonment of the Mi brand. In addition, they feature Snapdragon 888 and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processors, 120 Hz refresh rate display and even support for 120W fast charging. So, without further ado, scroll down and get to know all the details of Xiaomi’s new bets.





Design and features

Relying on the same design language, the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro draw attention due to their superbly finished body and highlighted camera module on the rear. Both have a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, which also has FHD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and a hole to accommodate the 16 MP camera. In its presentation, Xiaomi also highlighted that the Pro model delivers Dolby Vision certification and sound developed in partnership with Harman Kardon. The rating on the Mate display is A+. Xiaomi confirmed that the 11T line is the first to receive its new update policy. Smartphones now get three years of Android updates and an extra security fix. This equates to what Samsung offers in the same segment.

cameras

Now, when it comes to cameras, the 11T family delivers 108 MP main sensor. It is accompanied by an 8 MP wide-angle lens and a 5 MP telephoto lens. Both support video recording in 4K HDR10+ resolution, enhanced night mode and Audio Zoom feature. Another detail mentioned by the Chinese is that even the front camera has support for night mode, something that makes all selfies even clearer and sharper at concerts, for example.

technical specifications

Seeking to deliver good performance, the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro bet on different platforms. Starting with the standard model, we have MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor. It works together with 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. On the other hand, the Pro model delivers Snapdragon 888 chipset combined with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal memory. Both have a 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for approach payments, WiFi 6 and stereo sound. To ensure a good autonomy, both bring the same 5,000 mAh battery, but the 11T Pro model is the only one that supports 120W fast charging. Already the common variant delivers speed of 67W. Xiaomi highlights that both bring a charger in the box and that the Pro model can go from zero to 100% in just 17 minutes of taking.

Xiaomi 11T Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

Extras: fingerprint sensor under the screen and hole for front camera

Platform: MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core 2.4GHz

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Front camera: 16 megapixels

Triple Main Camera: 108 Megapixel Primary Sensor 8MP Wide Angle Secondary Sensor 5MP telephoto tertiary sensor;

5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging

Connections: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6

Android 11

Xiaomi 11T Pro Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution

Extras: fingerprint sensor under the screen and hole for front camera

Platform: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8GB or 12GB

Storage: 128GB or 256GB

Front camera: 16 megapixels

Triple Main Camera: 108 Megapixel Primary Sensor 8MP Wide Angle Secondary Sensor 5MP telephoto tertiary sensor;

Battery: 5000mAh with 120W fast charging

Connections: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6

Android 11

Price and availability

Announced globally, the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro are expected to be sold in Europe in black, white and blue. Check prices in the old continent: Xiaomi 11T 8 GB + 128 GB – 499 euros (~R$ 3,098) 8 GB + 256 GB – 549 euros (~R$3,409)

Xiaomi 11T Pro – 8 GB + 128 GB – 649 euros (~R$ 4,030) 8 GB + 256 GB – 699 euros (~R$ 4,340)

For now, there is no forecast for launching the devices in Brazil. What do you think of the new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro? Let us know your opinion here in the comments.

