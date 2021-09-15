You can celebrate: iPhone 13 imported from the USA is compatible with 4G and 5G from Brazil

Buying an iPhone in Brazil is not something anyone can do, especially when prices reach up to R$15,499, in the case of the new iPhone 13 series. Therefore, many apple fans end up resorting to imports from the US — and, depending on the promotion, it is often “cheaper” to travel abroad, buy the iPhone there, pay for hotels and transport and return with an extra stamp in the passport. Anyway, for those who choose to pick up the device outside Tupiniquin lands (or buy it from someone who has imported it), we have great news, because the “gringos” models will be compatible with our 4G and 5G.

Apple sells five different models for each device, which are: iPhone 13 mini: A2481, A2626, A2628, A2629 and A2630

iPhone 13: A2482, A2631, A2633, A2634 and A2635

iPhone 13 Pro: A2483, A2636, A2638, A2639 and A2640

iPhone 13 Pro Max: A2484, A2641, A2643, A2644 and A2645 In the US, the models sold are as follows: iPhone 13 mini: A2481

iPhone 13: A2482

iPhone 13 Pro: A2483

iPhone 13 Pro Max: A2484 In Brazil and Europe, the models sold will be the same. These will also hit stores in a good part of Asia and also in Africa: iPhone 13 mini: A2628

iPhone 13: A2633

iPhone 13 Pro: A2638

iPhone 13 Pro Max: A2643 As for spare models, these will be sold in markets such as Saudi Arabia, Canada, Guam, US Virgin Islands, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

supported bands

Anyway, any model of the iPhone 13 series supports the 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7 and 28, adopted in Brazil. In relation to 5G, we have support for bands n1, n3, n5, n7 and n8, those used by operators for 5G DSS. The N40, n77 and n78 bands, which are yet to be auctioned, are also supported by Apple’s new generation cell phone antennas.

Global warranty

In addition, Apple is one of the few manufacturers that offers a global warranty for their devices, that is, no matter where you bought your iPhone (provided it is not stolen), the Apple Brazil warranty will provide any necessary service. Obviously, if a repair is made in Brazil, the gringo model will be replaced by a Brazilian model, so models such as those sold in China and Hong Kong, which bring the SIM card drawer with space for two chips, will eventually be replaced by the version with YES + eSIM.