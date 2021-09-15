On the afternoon of Tuesday (14), the name of Cristiano Ronaldo caused a revolt on social networks. But not his fault. The reason was the fact that Solskjaer replaced the Portuguese star in the second half. By coincidence, United ended up taking the Young Boys comeback in the final minutes, winning 2-1.
Cristiano was served by the coach in the 26th minute, when the game was still tied at 1-1. United have played one down since the 35th minute, when Wan-Bissaka received a red card for a tough entry. Check out the repercussion below.
YOU TAKEN THE CR7 TO PUT THE LINGARD, SOLSKJAER!!!!!!
Solskjaer took Cristiano Ronaldo to put Lingard. It came to that.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is making fun of the fan’s face. Everything went wrong today.
Lingard, who came in for Cristiano Ronaldo, barely backed off the ball and delivered the goal that resulted in Manchester United’s defeat.
Congratulations, Solskjaer.
Solskjær took CRISTIANO RONALDO to put Lingard on.
Detail is that Young Boys’ second goal came from a mistake by Lingard.
Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/YKY7OutLFM
Man, like Solskjaer, aka Smeagol, take CRISTIANO RONALDO, aka FATHER OF CHAMPIONS, out of the field??????
The guy is crazy!!! I’m not even going to comment on the fact that he took Bruno Fernandes and put on Matic’s scary stuff. pic.twitter.com/UFCFNqjBbs
Congratulations Solskjaer for taking Cristiano Ronaldo to put Lingard in…
Manchester United had 2 finishes in goal, the 2 by Cristiano Ronaldo and both plays were created by Bruno Fernandes.
What did Solskjaer do?
Took the 2 kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk
