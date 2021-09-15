On the afternoon of Tuesday (14), the name of Cristiano Ronaldo caused a revolt on social networks. But not his fault. The reason was the fact that Solskjaer replaced the Portuguese star in the second half. By coincidence, United ended up taking the Young Boys comeback in the final minutes, winning 2-1.

Cristiano was served by the coach in the 26th minute, when the game was still tied at 1-1. United have played one down since the 35th minute, when Wan-Bissaka received a red card for a tough entry. Check out the repercussion below.

YOU TAKEN THE CR7 TO PUT THE LINGARD, SOLSKJAER!!!!!! — Caze (@Casimiro)

