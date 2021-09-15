Youtuber deletes channel after publishing, by accident, unedited video in which he makes his son cry for the camera; watch

It didn’t go well… A youtuber and American digital influencer named Jordan Cheyenne, with more than 500,000 subscribers, deleted the account after posting an unedited video by accident. On record, she asks her 9-year-old son to cry after they both receive tragic news. After the repercussion, the girl manifested herself on social networks. Jordan lives in California and is used to producing content about fitness, lifestyle and routine as a solo mother.

The images in question were aired last week, more specifically on September 8th. In them, Jordan and his son had discovered that the family dog ​​was seriously ill. YouTuber consoles her son and asks for prayers. So far, okay, the problem came a moment later…

In the passage she forgot to cut, Jordan asks the boy to cry and make hand gestures. “Put your head right here. Act like you’re crying”she tells her son, pulling him against her chest. “I’m crying. I’m really sad”, answers the child.

Still on record, she raises a hand to her face while the boy looks into the camera. She makes a crying face and tells her son to do the same: “Do like this for the video”. She continues instructing the boy, telling him to put his hand on his face and cry: “Let them see your mouth”. Watch the moment:

this is so DISTURBING what is wrong with mom vloggers omfg pic.twitter.com/krUjM5Sfit — elle woods ♿︎ 24 (@artangeIII) September 8, 2021

According to UOL, on the same day he published the video and saw the mistake he had made, Jordan tried to explain his actions. “By the end of the video, I was so emotionally exhausted… I had him on my shoulder and I was like ‘come pose for the cover of the video with me’… I shouldn’t have done that. Those poses for the cover were wrong and clueless on my part, but that doesn’t justify bullying and harassment”, he lamented, stating that he received many attacks and even death threats on social networks.

Continues after Advertising

With the negative repercussion, the woman used Instagram to declare that she would no longer include her son in any video. However, just yesterday, she told Insider that she would delete the channel to focus on the boy’s “health and well-being”. “Going completely offline, canceling all videos and monetization, and prioritizing my son are all I care about. I’m disgusted and horrified by what I’ve done and there’s absolutely no excuse. It’s terrible on many levels. I love my son more than anything and I will regret this moment forever”, said in a statement. Jordan’s Instagram is also unavailable.