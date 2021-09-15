YouTuber Dies When Falling Abandoned Building During Video Production – Monet

+



Russian influencer Dima Vert (Photo: instagram reproduction)

YouTuber and digital influencer Dmitry Beshentsev, 34, also known on the networks as Dima Vert, suffered a fatal fall while producing a video in Moscow. Considered an urban explorer, Dmitry produced content for his ‘Beam of the Inquisition’ channel alongside two friends when he died.

The trio accessed the roof of the Russian capital building to take pictures, but the fire escape eventually gave way while Beshentsev was still on it.

know more

Russian influencer Dima Vert (Photo: instagram reproduction)

know more

Dima Vert’s companions watched in astonishment the fall of their colleague, who did not count on the extreme degradation of the construction structure dating from 1971. The building in question is part of an old complex that served as a tram garage and is currently used for shelter bus. In theory, the site should be under renovation, but the work has apparently been interrupted and has been paralyzed for some time.

know more

Russian influencer Dima Vert (Photo: instagram reproduction)

know more

In one of his latest videos, Beshentsev was filmed taking a boat trip along one of Moscow’s abandoned water-filled tunnels. YouTuber explored both the terraces of abandoned buildings and their underground ones and employs a supernatural, “haunted house” atmosphere in its posts.

know more

His followers were shocked by the news of his death and expressed their sadness on the networks: “You will always be remembered, my friend. We all miss you so much. The world is not fair,” wrote one follower. “Rest in peace. We will miss you. I just can’t believe it. There are no words,” lamented another.