Zayla gives ‘fricote’ and breaks everything with Pilar’s return · TV News

Zayla (Alana Cabral/Heslaine Vieira) will have an outbreak in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Upon discovering that Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) has returned to Brazil after spending years in the United States, the envious one will revolt at the possibility of the girl looking for Samuel (Michel Gomes). In a fit of rage, she will break everything in her room and take oaths against her rival.

After reading an article about the arrival of Eudoro’s daughter (José Dumont) in the country, the young woman will charge her boyfriend, who will ensure that he was not wanted by the ex. “I was afraid that if you saw Pilar… That her presence would spoil our night. Zayla, my feeling for Pilar ended the day she left. You and I are engaged, we are scheduled to be married,” the boy will justify.

However, the girl will not hide the jealousy she will feel about the situation. “That’s why. If she comes near you…”, she will say, in threat. Revolted, Luísa’s protege (Mariana Ximenes) will scold his fiancee, who will change his tune.

“I’m sorry for my attack of jealousy. It’s just that the thought of losing you… I love you so much, Samuel. And I just want to make you happy”, she will affirm. However, when she gets home, she won’t be able to hold back.

Desperate, she will start throwing objects against the wall and give a real “friction” — as the characters in the novel would say. As she wipes her tears, she will take an oath, “You won’t mess up my life, Pilar.”

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

