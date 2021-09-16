10 things that happened at the launch of the 1st iPhone and don’t happen anymore – 16/09/2021

If you haven’t followed, at least you must have heard that a new iPhone was released yesterday — with prices ranging from R$ 6,599 to R$ 15,499. As in previous years, Apple prepared a big event to present its iPhone 13 line and other products. Leading the presentation was Tim Cook, the company’s CEO.

He took over the role of running Apple events 10 years ago, when Steve Jobs, one of the company’s founders, had to leave his traditional post because of cancer — he died on October 5, 2011, the day after the launch of the iPhone 4S. With very different styles and personalities, Cook needed to convince the brand’s fans that he could also be a good presenter.

The nostalgic ones may remember that Steve Jobs was very showman, the spotlight loved him. He popularized in the history of technology the classic phrase “One More Thing” (one more thing, in Portuguese), which left to the end the launch of outstanding products from Apple. Cook was already more shy on stage, more reserved (in life too).

In a historical rescue exercise, Tilt decided to remember how the first iPhone was launched in 2007, and compare it with the 13th generation news, released yesterday. Technology has advanced, made the iPhone more and more sophisticated, and the way the product is presented has also changed a lot. Check out 10 things that happened in the past and don’t happen anymore.

1. Maybe do it live

Steve Jobs introducing the first iPhone in 2007 Image: Reproduction

Steve Jobs himself tested the iPhone during the event. Applauded by the audience – in a world still far from experiencing a pandemic -, he connected the phone to a screen and showed right there how to use the tools of the device that would revolutionize telecommunications.

As a good speaker, Jobs made a lot of jokes during the presentation, he wanted to show how simple, easy and fun it was to use an iPhone. He was applauded, people laughed at his jokes and enjoyed every comment and every moment of the Apple founder’s presentation.

In this year’s presentation, nothing of Tim Cook wielding one of the iPhone 13 cell phones in hand. No live audience and human warmth on account of covid-19.

2. No apps

In the early 2000s, cell phones had only one purpose: to make calls. When the first iPhone appeared, in 2007, smartphones that had already evolved with internet connection and fulfilled certain functions, such as accessing emails, surfing the internet, taking pictures and checking a calendar.

First iPhone Home Screen Image: Reproduction

Hand holding an iPhone X with apps home screen Image: Unsplash

Apple’s cell phone also had these same functions, but in a much simpler and aesthetically better way. There wasn’t a market for apps yet, social networks were in their infancy, so there wasn’t much to do with a cell phone beyond the basics: accessing some sites through the browser, which on the iPhone was Safari, checking emails, taking pictures and looking the calendar.

Steve Jobs shows what smartphones were like during the launch of the first iPhone in 2007 Image: Reproduction

The big difference with the first iPhone was that, in addition to accessing the internet and making calls, it also worked as an iPod, a popular music device at the time.

In 2007, audio and video streaming were a long way off, so the only way to listen to music and watch videos remotely was to have a separate device just for that. The iPhone didn’t create a music app, but merged the usability of two devices into one.

It skips a few years… Speaking of apps, the iPhone 13 line today has a plethora of apps available for use. Games, shopping platforms, entertainment, physical activity, alarm clock and more. These are programs that have been part of people’s daily lives for a while. The market is only going to grow.

3. ‘Big’ screen

The first iPhone was 3.5 inches (8.89 cm) and it fit in the palm of your hand. For comparison purposes, the iPhone 13 Mini, which is the smallest of the new lineup, is 6.1 inches (15.49). The largest of the 2021 generation is 6.7 inches (17 cm). So if your hand is too small, fight it.

In 2007, this trend of launching several cell phones together didn’t exist either. On Tuesday alone, four were presented: iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Launch of the first iPhone in 2007 Image: Reproduction

The first iPhone was only 3.5 inches long Image: Reproduction

4. 2MP camera

One of the great new features of the iPhone 13 is a very high resolution camera. It can take photos of minimal detail and record cinema-quality videos. Rear cameras have two, three lenses.

Sep.14.2021 – iPhone 13 won camera set with new sensor placement Image: Reproduction

In 2007, the iPhone had only one lens and the camera was 2MP. Few people actually used the cell phone to take pictures because the quality was poor, the thing was to have a digital camera. The analogue was already falling into disuse, but it was a golden age of mirror selfies holding a cybershot.

5. The pen

Steve Jobs hated the pen. During the iPhone 1st presentation, he even made a little joke: “who wants a pen?” and uttered the verb about the wonders of the opposable thumb.

Launch of the first iPhone in 2007 Image: Reproduction

In 2021, the competition bets on the pen in cell phones with larger screens, such as Samsung’s Galaxy Note line. Apple itself also has its Apple Pencil for iPads.

14.Sep.2021 – New iPad Mini is compatible with Apple Pencil stylus Image: Reproduction

6. Low battery

It is a consensus that the iPhone battery is short-lived for the price the cell phone costs. This is one of the biggest complaints from Apple customers, who live with their cell phone plugged in. In this latest version, the company introduced improvements in the battery of iPhones, they last at least 1 hour and a half longer than the 2020 versions.

The first iPhone, however, had an unfortunate battery. If you used the device directly connected to the internet and made calls constantly, it only lasted 5 hours. If you just used it to listen to music, you got up to 16 hours of guaranteed entertainment.

7. Special participations

In recent years, Apple has focused on calling company employees to present what’s new at the launch event along with Tim Cook. In 2007, Steve Jobs called on stage two CEOs of other companies to make a cameo: Google and Yahoo.

Apple hadn’t yet developed its own maps app, so it partnered to get Google Maps on the iPhone. Eric Schmidt, Google executive, took the stage to talk about the novelty of the time.

Eric Schmidt, Google CEO, at the iPhone launch event Image: Reproduction

The “Gmail of 2007” was Yahoo Mail, everybody used this email service. The company was one of the largest service providers in the world. Therefore, Apple also signed a partnership with Yahoo.

At the launch, CEO Jerry Yang also made a guest appearance. He hugged Jobs on stage and talked about how they managed to secure email access from the platform on the iPhone.

Jerry Yang, Yahoo CEO, at the 2007 iPhone launch Image: Reproduction

8. Colors

If today there are endless options for colorful iPhone cases, 14 years ago it wasn’t quite like that. The first iPhone was black and silver on the back.

Today, Apple launches the devices in various colors for all tastes.

iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini in five colors Image: Disclosure/ Apple

9. Short memory

New versions of the iPhone 13 are sold with a minimum of 128GB of memory and a maximum of 1TB. In simpler times, the first iPhone came with a measly 4GB or 8GB, and no memory card space, making it impossible to expand the space.

At the time, this was enough, as there were no heavy apps or photos or videos too big to keep on your cell phone. Today, 128GB is the minimum an Apple customer needs to live well with an iPhone, right?

10. Prices

In 2007, the iPhone sold for $499 (4GB) or $599 (8GB). A 2021 iPhone costs between $399 and $999 in the US. Around here, with the dollar soaring, passing from R$ 5, the values ​​are between R$ 6,599 and R$ 15,499.

But, as the saying goes, whoever converts does not have fun.

14.Sep.2021 – Apple will sell the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in its official store Image: Reproduction

If we were to pay for a 2007 iPhone in the conversion at that time, it would cost R$963.07. The dollar cost R$1.93 in June, when the first iPhone was launched worldwide. Today, it seems like the average price of a cell phone is reasonable.

In Brazil, it was sold between R$ 1 thousand and R$ 2,600, depending on the operator. At the time, each one sold at a price, according to the plan that the customer purchased.