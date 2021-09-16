18-month-old girl welcomes siblings with a group hug in a cute scene

An 18-month-old baby girl caught the eye on TikTok as she was filmed welcoming her three older brothers to school in a very affectionate way.

Emelia “Emmy” Muddamalle is thrilled to see the older ones running on the sidewalk when they get home. She yells “hi” several times, opens her arms, and immediately gets a group hug from Liam (10), Levi (8), and Lucas (6).

The family lives in Charlotte, North Carolina (USA), and the routine has changed a lot since the brothers returned to school, leaving Emmy at home with her parents. “She never saw her brothers leave,” Brittany Muddamalle, mother of four, told Good Morning America.

“This was the first time. She wakes up and asks herself ‘where are my brothers?’ looking for them all day,” said the family matriarch.

Since it went viral, the publication has more than 4.2 million likes and 77,400 comments. “It’s a really sweet family time. They’re really close,” explained Brittany. “They do everything with her all day, so when they went to school, she literally said, ‘What am I supposed to do now?'”

The family routine is also disclosed on Instagram, a network in which Brittany has more than 67,000 followers.