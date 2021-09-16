4,000-year-old artifacts are found in crocodile stomach

Historical artifacts, dating back more than 4,000 years, were found inside the stomach of a crocodile in Yazoo City, USA. The objects were found by chance when the animal was taken to have its flesh and skin processed.

At first, Shane Smith, owner of a bushmeat processing facility, did not recognize what the objects in the crocodile’s stomach were. Curious, he took the artifacts to a specialist, who said they were objects thousands of years old.

The objects are the tip of a spear and something that resembles a fishing lure. The case was made public after Shane Smith posted about the case on the store’s Facebook page. The post went viral and was seen by geologist James Starnes, who made some speculations about the objects.

Starnes conducts research on historical artifacts found in the Mississippi Delta, which is where Yazoo City is located. The geologist differs a little from the description of the objects, according to him, the bait is actually a teardrop-shaped metal plumb, which has an unknown use.

According to the geologist, the use of props is widely debated among specialists, and fishing is one of the possibilities discussed. However, as the objects are very well decorated, some experts argue that it could not be used for such a trivial activity.

The other object, in fact, was the tip of a spear, more specifically, an atlatl javelin, which was used as a hunting tool during the so-called archaic cultural period. This was a period that took place between 3,000 and 4,000 years ago.

How did it end up in the animal?

However, a question still hangs in the air: how did these artifacts end up in the stomach of a crocodile? According to Shane Smith, it is likely that he ingested the objects along with seeds from fruits and stones, as crocodiles are animals known to eat basically anything.

According to the game meat processor, bones of different mammals and birds, fish scales, teeth, seeds and stones were also found in the animal’s stomach. The animal, which measures more than 5 meters, was captured last September 2nd.

Via: CNN

