8 Tips to Strengthen Immunity

Regardless of the weather, the Brazilian population is already more than used to this drastic temperature fluctuation that has been happening in most cities in the country. And in this coming and going of time, varying even in a single day, consequently, the number of people with the flu, sneezing, coughing and rhinitis episodes increases, especially the most vulnerable, such as children and elderly people who need extra care when the subject is immunity.

Thus, to keep well-being up to date with this fluctuation between hot and cold, it is extremely important to strengthen the immune system, especially if the individual has just had the flu.

Therefore, the ideal is to avoid closed places where the air does not circulate. At home, pay attention to leaving the rooms well ventilated and, of course, always wash your hands when arriving from the street, a habit that intensified in the pandemic and that is here to stay.

Thus, with the help of Guilherme Furtado, an infectologist at Hcor, check out 8 tips that make all the difference when it comes to taking care of your immunity:

Hydrate: drinking water helps flush toxins from the body and keeps mucus from the respiratory tract more fluid.

drinking water helps flush toxins from the body and keeps mucus from the respiratory tract more fluid. Humidify the environment: this makes it difficult for viruses to stay airborne. But don’t overdo it, as too much moisture can favor the appearance of fungus.

this makes it difficult for viruses to stay airborne. But don’t overdo it, as too much moisture can favor the appearance of fungus. Sleep well: not getting enough sleep, like having poor sleep, can affect the immune system. Cytokines, proteins released during sleep, play an important role in the body’s ability to fight infections.

not getting enough sleep, like having poor sleep, can affect the immune system. Cytokines, proteins released during sleep, play an important role in the body’s ability to fight infections. Adopt a balanced diet: Maintaining a healthy, balanced diet rich in whole foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds is ideal for a healthy immune system whatever the time of year. And remember: a large part of your immune system is in the digestive tract, so it’s essential to keep your gut flora healthy and functioning well.

Maintaining a healthy, balanced diet rich in whole foods, fresh fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds is ideal for a healthy immune system whatever the time of year. And remember: a large part of your immune system is in the digestive tract, so it’s essential to keep your gut flora healthy and functioning well. Avoid alcoholic beverages and cigarettes: smoking can depress the immune system by suppressing antibodies created by the body to fight the flu virus. Also, drinking more than the recommended daily alcohol limit can lead to weight gain, and it also damages immunity. Furthermore, alcohol dehydrates the body and creates an attractive environment for viruses.

smoking can depress the immune system by suppressing antibodies created by the body to fight the flu virus. Also, drinking more than the recommended daily alcohol limit can lead to weight gain, and it also damages immunity. Furthermore, alcohol dehydrates the body and creates an attractive environment for viruses. Practice physical activities: regular light exercise is good for both the immune system and mental health. Physical activity increases blood flow by making white blood cells better circulate throughout the body.

regular light exercise is good for both the immune system and mental health. Physical activity increases blood flow by making white blood cells better circulate throughout the body. Spend some time outdoors: being confined can help transmit viruses, especially respiratory ones. Get some fresh air and replenish your vitamin D reserve with the sun, even if it’s on your apartment’s balcony or in your backyard.

being confined can help transmit viruses, especially respiratory ones. Get some fresh air and replenish your vitamin D reserve with the sun, even if it’s on your apartment’s balcony or in your backyard. Pay attention to stress: your state of mind can affect your health, including your mental health. If you’re in trouble or feeling depressed, don’t think twice about seeking help.

Source: Saúde em Dia / Guilherme Furtado, medical leader of Infectology at Hcor.