“A lot of people were involved”, says Flávia Noronha about TV Fama’s resignation

Flávia Noronha, former presenter of TV Fama, on RedeTV!, participated in a live hosted by Franklin David, who was a reporter and presenter for the same program, this Monday (14/9). In the chat, the brunette opened the game and killed the curiosity of many internet users.

One of the issues discussed was his sudden departure from the attraction, at the end of June this year. Flávia was in charge of TV Fama, alongside Nelson Rubens, for 14 years. She believes they pulled her rug at the station.

“Very architected, sewn, because just this person’s pull wouldn’t work. There were a lot of people involved and convinced to do this. I think a change project was sold that, commercially speaking, was going to explode. And it’s not like that at all, because everything she did went wrong, including Tricotando and TV Fama”, said the former presenter, without naming the oxen.

“I heard from my dressing room wall this person saying: ‘As God is… I played for the Universe for TV Fama to be mine and now he is’. She screamed in the hallways for me to hear that she had managed to take TV Fama away from me. On the day my dog ​​was sick, I cried and said: ‘Wow, poor thing, I’m going to bring him a medicine’. Behind my back, do you know what they called me? Tobacco! One day, even João Kleber came to talk to me: ‘Flavinha, did you know your nickname is Tabacow?’ I replied: ‘Oh, why?’ ‘Because they said they’re going to pull your rug’”.