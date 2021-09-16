A man injects semen into a woman with a syringe and is sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Man injects semen into woman with syringe at market door | Photo: Screenshot

A man injected a woman with a syringe full of semen as she entered a supermarket. The moment was registered by the security cameras of the establishment and the aggressor was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

The case took place in February 2020 in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, in the United States, but it has only now been resolved in court.

The assailant, identified as Thomas Bryon Stemen, pleaded guilty in June and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for first-degree and second-degree assault. According to investigators, before hitting the victim, Katie Peters, Thomas tried to attack two other people.

Thomas told Katie during the assault that it would look like a bee sting: “I know, it looks like a bee sting, doesn’t it?” the victim reported.

Not knowing what was in the syringe, Katie despaired and went home, when she began to feel pain in the area. Until, later, the police discovered that the syringe’s contents were semen. Thomas’ criminal record already had six other convictions between 1986 and 1996.

Watch the video of the moment of aggression:

Information is from the Fox 5 website and the Independent portal.