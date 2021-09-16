Abel will change Palmeiras midfield after four games; see trainer options | palm trees

With the suspension of Zé Rafael, coach Abel Ferreira will have to change the midfield of Palmeiras for the game this Saturday, at 17h, against Chapecoense, by Brasileirão.

This will happen just at the moment when the coach had managed to give a good continuity to the sector. In the last four games he has played at Verdão with a quartet formed by Danilo, Zé Rafael, Raphael Veiga and Dudu.

More news from Palmeiras:

+ Meet the 15-year-old boy who already shines in the under-20

+ Gómez sees Palmeiras alive in the fight for the Brasileirão

1 of 3 Danilo and Patrick de Paula could form midfield at Palmeiras on Saturday — Photo: Cesar Greco Danilo and Patrick de Paula could form the middle of Palmeiras on Saturday — Photo: Cesar Greco

This feat is something rare at Palmeiras under the command of Abel, who always had to live with several embezzlements, in addition to the change options made by the coach himself.

For the duel with Chapecoense, the favorite to take over for Zé Rafael is Patrick de Paula. He has entered every game and was the highlight in the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, against São Paulo, when he scored two goals (one in each game).

The vacancy left by Zé Rafael can also open a little the dispute for a space in the team in one of the most competitive sectors of the Palmeiras squad.

9-year-old boy who proved the World Cup becomes a junior historian of Palmeiras

There are several options for Abel Ferreira. In addition to Patrick de Paula, Felipe Melo, Gabriel Menino, Danilo Barbosa and Matheus Fernandes can be used in the function.

It’s worth remembering that Danilo hasn’t even been related to the matches, while Matheus hasn’t made his debut since returning to Palmeiras.

Another alternative that Abel Ferreira has is to make the team more offensive by putting a forward (or even go back to using a center forward of office). In this way, the team would act again with three in the middle and three more advanced.

2 of 3 Abel Ferreira and Felipe Melo, at Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras Abel Ferreira and Felipe Melo, at the Academia do Palmeiras — Photo: Cesar Greco / Ag. Palmeiras

There is also the possibility that the Portuguese will save some players aiming at Tuesday’s match, against Atlético-MG, for the Libertadores semifinal.

Zé Rafael should be the only absence of Palmeiras for Saturday’s game, against Chapecoense. Verdão is currently the vice-leader of Brasileirão, with 35 points, seven just behind Galo.