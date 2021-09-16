‘Abyss’ in reading level between high and low-income youth

Income and socioeconomic status have a great influence on the reading and learning ability of young people – and this inequality is more accentuated in Brazil than in much of the world, according to the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) in its Education report at Glance, released this Thursday (16/9).

In turn, the ability to read and interpret texts affects the ability of young people to develop socially and professionally and exercise their citizenship.

The OECD uses as a comparative basis the reading results of Pisa 2018, the international test applied by the entity to 15-year-olds in the 38 member countries of the group and in Argentina, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Africa southern.

Reading ability is defined by the OECD as “the ability to understand, use and reflect on written texts in order to achieve goals, develop knowledge and potential, and participate in society”.

On a scale of 1 to 6, the reading level considered basic is the 2nd stage in which students “begin to demonstrate skills that will allow them to participate effectively and productively in life as students, workers and citizens”.

In Pisa 2018, Brazilian students scored an average of 413 in reading (for comparative purposes, China, which tops the ranking, scored 555 in this regard), remaining practically stagnant in the last decade.

And this average hides social disparities, which were explored in the report presented this Thursday.

In Brazil, according to the OECD, the proportion of young people from the poorest strata who managed to reach Level 2 in reading the Pisa was 55% lower than that of young Brazilians with higher incomes.

This disparity is 26 percentage points higher than the OECD average of 29%, where there is also inequality in reading between rich and poor students.

“Among the factors influencing performance in education, socioeconomic status has the greatest impact on the literacy skills of 15-year-olds, more than their gender or country of origin,” says the Education at Glance report.

In Brazil, however, there was “one of the greatest disparities in performance among countries that have available data”, the text continues.

The topic had been addressed by the OECD in May this year, when the organization announced that, in Brazil, only a third (33%) of students had been able to distinguish facts from opinions in one of the questions applied at Pisa.

On the occasion, the director of education at the OECD, Andreas Schleicher, also said he was concerned about the increase in the “cultural gulf” between students from the wealthiest social classes and the poorest around the world.

While among the richest students the number of books at home remained stable between 2000 and 2018, that number dropped considerably among the poorest students globally.

Socioeconomic status continues to impact young people’s lives by decreasing their access to higher education and thus leaving them more vulnerable to unemployment, the report continues.

Access to books is also lower among low-income youth, which creates a ‘cultural abyss’ Image: BBC

Women study more but have less jobs

The report released by the OECD on Thursday addresses different aspects of inequality in global education, from gender issues to the impacts of the pandemic on education.

In the case of Brazil, one of the highlighted points is the fact that women have, on average, more time in education than men, but face additional barriers in the labor market.

Although more Brazilian women aged 25 to 34 have higher education degrees than men (27% versus 20%, according to 2018 data), they are more likely to be unemployed than they are.

The OECD cites that, while 85% of men with higher education were employed in Brazil in 2018, among women with the same qualification this rate was 77%.

This disparity was accentuated in the pandemic, according to a recent study by Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research), which found that women were, along with blacks and young people, among the groups most vulnerable to unemployment in the country.

Education expenses

With regard to spending on education, according to 2018 data, Brazil spent a percentage of GDP (5% at the time) similar to the OECD average.

However, when looking at spending per student (from basic to tertiary education), it is only a third of the average spent by OECD countries: US$3.200 per student annually, against US$10,000 per student in the OECD average.

The most recent data point to a reduction in investments in the country’s public basic education: according to the Yearbook of the sector, produced by the Todos pela Educação entity, Brazilian states and municipalities spent R$ 21 billion less in 2020 compared to the previous year – and this Spending reduction occurred precisely during the pandemic, when the sector faced unprecedented challenges.

This Wednesday (16/9), the Senate approved in the first round a PEC (proposed constitutional amendment) that exempts from responsibility public managers who have not invested the minimum percentage of 25% of income in education in 2020, on behalf of the pandemic. The text of still needs to be voted on in the second round and go to the Chamber of Deputies.

Advocates argue that the adjustment is necessary because of the fall in revenue and fiscal imbalance in the pandemic; critics, however, claim that the proposal sets dangerous precedents, sets back a sector already severely shaken by class time lost during the closing of schools and “rewards” managers who did not dedicate themselves to education at a critical moment such as the implementation of the remote teaching.