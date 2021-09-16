actions to keep an eye on

Today we are going to talk about Bradespar (BRAP4), the former parent of Vale (VALE3), which will sell Vale shares to its shareholders, and about Apple, which launched a new iPhone without revolutionizing, but guaranteeing the loyalty of its consumers.

UOL has an exclusive area for those who want to invest their money safely and profit more than just saving. Meet!

Check out the analysis by Felipe Bevilacqua, analyst and founding partner of the analysis house Levante Ideias de Investimento. Every day, Bevilacqua brings news and analysis from publicly traded companies so you can make the best investment decisions. This content is exclusive to UOL subscribers.

Bradespar will distribute Vale shares to its shareholders

Bradespar (BRAP4), former parent company of Vale (VALE3), will carry out an accounting maneuver to reduce its capital in Vale, through a distribution of VALE3 shares held by the company to its shareholders. Bradespar currently holds approximately 5.5% of the total VALE3 shares, traded at a discount to market value.

Bradespar announced a capital increase from BRL 4.10 billion to BRL 5.76 billion, using the profit reserve account recorded in shareholders’ equity, in the form of issuing new shares distributed directly to current shareholders, or that is, a stock bonus. The proportion will be 1,295 new shares issued by Bradespar for every 10 shares of BRAP3/BRAP4 held.

In a second moment, at the extraordinary general meeting called for October 15th, Bradespar will deliberate on a capital reduction in the amount of R$ 5.26 billion through a distribution of VALE3 shares held by the holding directly to its shareholders. The amount represents around 123.4 million VALE3 common shares in total, or approximately 0.31 VALE3 shares for each Bradespar share, regardless of class (common or preferred), considering the closing price of the shares of both the companies in the trading session on the 14th. Bradespar’s stake in Vale, after the capital reduction, will drop from 5.5% to around 3.23%.

With the amount to be distributed in the capital reduction, respecting the proportion of 0.31 share of VALE3 for each BRAP3/BRAP4 share, the return on the value of Bradespar’s shares would be around R$29 per share, almost 50 %, in indirect “earnings” format, a relevant amount. Shares of Bradespar (BRAP4) closed yesterday (15) with a strong increase of 5.2%. There is no relevant impact on VALE3’s actions with respect to this transaction.

Apple launches iPhone 13

On Tuesday afternoon (14th), Apple (AAPL34) unveiled its newest product line, which includes the Iphone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 and new versions of the Ipad. Under the management of Tim Cook, the company continues without revolutionizing, but is extremely efficient in customer loyalty, in offering services and in the range of products. No wonder it is the most valuable company in the world.

The new models follow the innovation line of the latest releases. The iPhone remains focused on improving the camera, battery and screen quality, talking to the lifestyle of customers who use the cell phone for Instagram, Tik Tok and games.

On the iPad, the changes were discrete and gradual, with no surprises. The main change came in the Apple Watch, which now has a larger screen and smaller borders, which increases the amount of text by 50%. Battery life increased to 18 hours. In addition, the company promises to recharge 80% of the battery in 45 minutes.

The new devices are good, but they came with no surprises, in line with expectations.

In 2015, the revenue share from the iPhone was over 65%, with services representing less than 9% and the remainder coming from accessories such as Tablets and computers. Last year, iPhones accounted for approximately 50% of the mix, while services accounted for nearly 20%.

We see the services part as a key element in the expansion of operating margins and in the composition of the high return on invested capital. However, the segments must be seen in an integrated way. Complementary hardware solutions flow to a cross-sell of services and other devices, and the Iphone remains, in our assessment, as the most important point in the company’s ecosystem.