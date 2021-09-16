Activision Blizzard is sued again after accusations of intimidating employees

The legal problems of Activision Blizzard have just increased. After being sued by the State of California for harassment and discrimination in the workplace and being accused of destroying documents related to the case, a new lawsuit has now been filed by employees against the company for violations of employment laws.

The lawsuit was filed by Communications Workers of America (CWA) on behalf of A Better ABK, a group of Activision Blizzard employees who fight for better conditions within the company.

According to The Verge, employees accuse the company of intimidation, surveillance and also of hiring a company that specializes in destroying unions, WilmerHale, to stifle union attempts. In July, employees said they were dissatisfied with the measures taken by Activision Blizzard since the cases of harassment and discrimination were made public.

The CWA issued a statement stating that: