Actor from ‘Angel Face’ may have died of accidental asphyxia in sexual practice

“It was questioned by the press whether the bag over the head would not be a homicide. Not necessarily. First, because there is no sign of violence in the apartment. It was locked from the inside, the keyring had a lot of work to open. And, there is a sexual practice that is asphyxiophilia, in which the person puts a bag over his head to have more pleasure”, explained delegate Roberto Monteiro, from the 1st Sectional Centro/Capital, during participation in the Band’s “Melhor da Tarde”, this Wednesday (15).

“This is not discarded either. We are also evaluating, because there was already an actor and singer who died that way. There was a belt there, in the closet, placed very strategically for the person to hang on to. We cannot give many details, but we are evaluating all the hypotheses because the reports have not yet arrived”, said Monteiro.

“Only some signs indicate that this could be it. The intention of the São Paulo police is to be completely sure of what happened. And we will, due to the competence and technique of our institution. Everyone wants to know what happened to Luiz Carlos Araújo, a very talented young actor”, he concluded.