Actor of ‘Carinha de Anjo’, Luiz Carlos Araújo may have died of asphyxiophilia; police investigate – Zoeira

The death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, known for his work on the soap opera ‘Angel’s Affection’, remains under investigation by the Civil Police of São Paulo. One of the hypotheses is that the artist died from accidental asphyxia.

Luiz’s body was found at the end of the afternoon of last Saturday (11), in São Paulo. He was lying on the bed, with a bag in the head. So far, the case is under investigation by the 3rd Police District, in Campos Elíseos, located on Rua Aurora, in the city of São Paulo.

read more

The search for the actor, who was 42, only started after suspicions of friends. Luiz Carlos had not responded to messages for three days, which led those closest to him to look for ways to enter the property where he resided.

research hypotheses

In an interview with Band’s ‘Melhor da Tarde’ program, delegate Roberto Monteiro, from the 1st Sectional Centro/Capital, informed that the main hypothesis about the cause of death is not yet murder.

“First, because there is no sign of violence in the apartment. It was locked from the inside, the locksmith had a lot of work to open. And, there is a sexual practice that is the asphyxiophilia, that the person puts a bag over his head to have more pleasure,” he reported.

Luiz Carlos lived in a building that does not have a 24-hour concierge or security cameras. However, the artist’s apartment had a circuit of personal surveillance, including the room where the body was found.