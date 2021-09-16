Actor Srgio Marone and secretary Mrio Frias talk on social media – Politics

Actors Srgio Marone and Mrio Frias, current special secretary of Culture of the federal government, exchanged barbs on social networks. The motto was the postponement of the vote on the Paulo Gustavo law in the Senate. The text of the project foresees an injection of R$ 4.3 billion of the government budget in the cultural and audiovisual sectors.
Mrio replied mocking Marone: “Of course, Strawberry. I’m going to stop creating a vocational course to train low-income youth in the job market, learning programming, graphic design, script creation, music production, etc., to give money to a famous former colleague . Keep waiting.”
%u2014 MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) September 15, 2021