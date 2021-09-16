Actor Srgio Marone and secretary Mrio Frias talk on social media – Politics

(photo: Munir Chatack/Record and Roberto Castro/Mtur) Actors Srgio Marone and Mrio Frias, current special secretary of Culture of the federal government, exchanged barbs on social networks. The motto was the postponement of the vote on the Paulo Gustavo law in the Senate. The text of the project foresees an injection of R$ 4.3 billion of the government budget in the cultural and audiovisual sectors.

Srgio went to the social networks to criticize the Senate and Frias, who would not have endeavored to speed up the vote on the bill in the Federal Senate. “That leaves a lot of your former classmates starving. I understand your bitterness at not having pursued an artistic career, but understand. If it weren’t for your blue eyes, I would never have a chance on TV,” snapped Marone.

Mrio replied mocking Marone: “Of course, Strawberry. I’m going to stop creating a vocational course to train low-income youth in the job market, learning programming, graphic design, script creation, music production, etc., to give money to a famous former colleague . Keep waiting.”