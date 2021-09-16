Adriane Galisteu kicks A Fazenda fan after comparison with Mion

The new season of A Fazenda, by Record, debuted on Tuesday (14/9) and, since then, it has been the subject of several controversies on the web. The bullshit, still a little warm at the headquarters of the rural reality show, in Itapecerica da Serra, began to heat up outside. The presenter Adriane Galisteu, who has been using the internet a lot to interact with fans since the show’s debut, ended up not liking the declaration of one of them before the second episode aired on Wednesday (15/9).

On her Facebook profile, the blonde wrote: “Everyone ready for the second day of our Farm? Leave your comment. I will answer the most liked and marked”. The post was filled with messages shortly thereafter. One of them caught the attention of Galisteu: “Irreplaceable Mion, in my opinion”.

adriane galiste Adriane’s answerreproduction Adriane Galisteu She is the new host of The FarmPlay/ Instagram Adriane Galisteu The Farm And it has been pleasing the public Gallistian Adriane replaced Marcos MionRecord/Disclosure Adriane Galisteu What are you thinking of her on the show?Playback/TV Globo Adriane Galisteu Adriane GalisteuPlayback/TV Globo 0

The presenter made a point of answering. “Hi, thanks for the comment. Look, you’re right, my dear friend Mion is a wonderful, amazing presenter. Therefore, the great thing about life is diversity, which each one does in their own way. Each one has its own trajectory, space, way and love of doing things. And that you keep watching us at The Farm. My kiss,” he said.

Adriane Galisteu took charge of the attraction in place of Marcos Mion, who went to Globo to present Caldeirão, on Saturdays. For the first time, the reality show has a woman as presenter. This will be the 20th program in Galisteu’s career, who was signed by Record TV last year and was ahead of Power Couple Brasil.

The attraction has already been presented by Britto Júnior (2009-2014), by businessman Roberto Justus (2015-2017) and, finally, Marcos Mion (2018-2020).