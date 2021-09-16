Affront? Nego do Borel sings Safadão hit for Mileide Mihaile

This Wednesday afternoon (15/09), some pedestrians were in the kitchen of Fazenda 13 when Nego do Borel started praising Mileide Mihaile. Everything was very good, until the funkeiro decided to sing a part of Você Partiu Meu Coração, a song recorded by him in partnership with the peoa’s ex, Wesley Safadão.

“When I look at Mileide like that, an inspiration comes to me… what, straight up! Mileide, when I look at you, I remember my success”, said the artist, who started to sing the song right away.

Mileide didn’t look upset. On the contrary, he sang softly, with other pedestrians who were in the place. All avoided the name Safadão, which is mentioned in the song. Then Wesley’s ex broke the conversation, saying that she no longer remembers the songs she’s already heard.

“Guys, I have music amnesia in here”, claimed the dancer. In addition to not having talked about her ex-husband on the reality show, Mileide set up a scheme so that her son with the singer does not see her stepmother during the period in which she is confined.

Let’s see how far she can dodge these subjects…