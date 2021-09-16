after 9% drop, is it time to buy?

THE Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) presented in recent days bearish movements that intrigued investors. after a bitter -9% drop in share price, the company said it had already bought 14.4 million repurchased, within the announced plan to acquire 40 million. About that, Luiza Trajano, a strong name in the retailer, has just been elected by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Amid the ups and downs, what investors want to know is: is MGLU3 expensive or is it time to buy? To answer this question, Fernando Ferrer, analyst at Empiricus, explains in the video below:

The 5 pillars of the company that should bring good returns

Logistics

Magalu, both digital and physical, is concerned with customer service, in order to ensure their return. In this way, it generates a customer loyalty. In addition, the ability to buy both online and in physical stores allows for multifaceted logistics.

See some of the logistics expansions that Magalu intends to make until 2023:

In 2019, the company owned 651 m² of stock area. But it intends to more than triple the space, reaching 2,000 m²;

As for the number of hubs and distribution centers, they are expected to grow from 31 to 450 in total;

Physical store units now total 1,000 units and the plan is for this number to reach 1,700.

Superapp:

O SuperApp The company allows you to connect all brands in the portfolio and already has more than 3.3 million open digital accounts. In addition, a credit portfolio of over R$13.5 billion and TPV (Total Payments Volume, in digital accounts) is over R$10 billion.

The SuperApp also presents a lot of interesting features in both hands, for both the seller and the consumer.

E-commerce:

Magalu’s e-commerce comprises the brands acquired by the company. Some of them are Época, of cosmetics; Netshoes, of sports shoes; Zattini, in fashion fashion; and Kabum, from games.

In the second quarter of last year, the company’s sales volume only did not surpass the Free Market. THE second place in Brazilian e-commerce it currently has R$ 10 billion in GMV (Gross Merchandise Value) in e-commerce and, added to physical stores, it reaches a total of R$ 13.7 billion.

Ads

Magazine Luiza’s advertising segment is still small when compared to the revenue generated.

However, looking at the international pair, the Amazon has ads as an important source of income and it is expected that the same will happen with the Brazilian in the future.

BAD

Since 2020, Magalu has added 21 acquisitions, ranging from logistics, book marketplace, fintechs, advertising, fashion, education platform, food delivery and others.

Today, compared to its competitors, Magalu is actually more expensive.

But given all the complexity of all the sectors that were shown, Fernando believes that it is an important company to have in the portfolio and that it has plenty of potential ahead.

If you are interested in learning more about how to invest in stocks, visit the free course "Actions in Minutes" with Max Bohm, on the Empiricus app (available on the App Store and Google Play) and follow the channel's videos on YouTube.