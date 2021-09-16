After being beaten, José finds a future wife

In the next chapters of Genesis, after so much humiliation and suffering, life finally begins to smile for Joseph (Juliano Laham). He ends up meeting the woman he will marry in the future, Asenate (Letícia Almeida). Before they bump into each other, the son of Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) suffers yet another setback. When trying to redecorate the residence of Potiphar (Val Perré), Neferíades (Dandara Albuquerque), the woman head of the guard, humiliates him and the other servants.

“As I suspected. You’re not good for what I need. Horrible! Get out of here and stay with the other servants until my husband comes back and fixes this mistake he bought you,” Neferíades says to José. At home, the slave ends up exchanging glances from the Asenate, who appears behind some fabrics.

At first, the girl is shy, but ends up responding to José’s gaze. Finally, there is a strong enchantment between them, who are face to face. Abumani (Dudu de Oliveira) appears asking about Asenate and José is shocked to see his friend. After a strong hug, the slave ends up confessing that he works to protect the girl from men.

In Genesis, Judah leaves camp after omission

Meanwhile in Canaã, after feeling remorse for hiding from his father that José is still alive, Judah (Thiago Rodrigues) gets the patriarch’s release to leave the camp. In an emotional dialogue, Israel grants the heir’s request. “Are you sure about the decision you’re taking? Then it’s ok… You have my consent. With the condition that you come back here when you finish what you have to do”, Israel clarified.

The scene is scheduled to air in the chapter this Thursday (16), in which the script the on the small screen had access. Find out everything that will happen in the next few days in the weekly summary of Genesis. Check out what will happen in the next chapters of Record’s soap opera.