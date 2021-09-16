After change in federal government system, SP has incomplete data on Covid-19 cases for a week | São Paulo

A change in the e-SUS Notifica system has been affecting the confirmation of new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Brazil for a week. In at least two states, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, state secretariats reported technical difficulties in accessing the system and disclosing the daily balance sheet.

As a result, the number of new cases reported daily plummeted, bringing the moving average to rates similar to those at the beginning of the pandemic, when testing capacity was still very low.

The new version of e-SUS Notifica was released on September 8, one day before the problem started. The National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) confirmed to TV Globo, on the afternoon of Tuesday (14), that “some states had problems accessing the e-SUS Notifica API, due to instability”, but that “the problems have been resolved”.

As informed by the State Health Department of São Paulo (SES-SP) on Tuesday, since the launch of the new version “the teams are working on the adequacy of processes, which should be normalized this week.” Also according to SES-SP, “it is worth remembering that SP concentrates the largest volume of COVID-19 statistics in the country and, therefore, has the largest database for analysis and necessary adjustments.”

The government of São Paulo states that there was no training of state technicians on the system’s new data extraction processes, and that there was only one meeting on August 27th. TV Globo sought out the Ministry of Health and is awaiting a return.

Lowest moving average since April

The values ​​reported in the last week are even lower than the notifications during the long holiday, which are generally lower than the weekdays due to the damming of the teams on duty.

In São Paulo, for example, this Tuesday’s average was 755 new cases. For comparison purposes, 14 days ago, on September 1st, before the holiday and the system change, the average was 5,546 cases per day.

The variation represents a reduction of 86%, the highest drop since the beginning of the pandemic, according to data released daily by the consortium of press vehicles.

Drastic reduction should be viewed with suspicion, says expert

Although the situation of the pandemic in the State of São Paulo is currently at historically low levels of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, researcher Roberto Kraenkel, professor at the Theoretical Physics Institute of the São Paulo State University (IFT-Unesp) and member of the Covid- 19 BR, explains that every drop or abrupt rise should be viewed with suspicion when the subject is the reproduction of an epidemic agent, as is the case of the new coronavirus.

“We follow the trend in the number of cases, whether it is rising, growing or falling. However, when we have a very abrupt change in the number of cases… If you have, say, six thousand cases, the next day you have 600 cases, you must be suspicious of that”, he says.

“These very abrupt changes usually have to do with a problem with what’s called the notification system,” he says.

In the current case of São Paulo, for example, other data show that the current level of new cases may not correspond to reality. The moving average of new admissions to Covid wards and ICUs of public and private hospitals remains stable at a level between 620 and 640 new patients per day.

Already the moving average of deaths, which suffered a drop due to the damming of notifications during the long holiday, returned this Wednesday (15) to the level of early September, and stood at 147 confirmed deaths per day.

Data access problem has never lasted so long

Since the beginning of the pandemic, on other occasions there have been days when no cases were reported due to technical problems linked to the federal systems. But the problem never lasted more than five days.

In November 2020, a virus detected on a computer at the ministry caused the systems’ security to be increased, creating access instability.

In March of this year, a change in the Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System (Sivep-Influenza), where serious cases and deaths from Covid are reported, made new fields mandatory and made it difficult to include new patients. The requirement was reviewed by the Ministry of Health after protests by municipal and state managers.

This time, the change included the way managers access the system and changes in several fields, such as the field on patient symptoms, details on the case notification health unit and details on search strategies, activity of asymptomatic suspected cases .

In addition, the Covid-19 case system now has an integration with the Covid-19 vaccination system to add information to new cases as to whether or not the patient has been vaccinated.