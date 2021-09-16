After collecting money for treatment, the baby’s family asks for the end of donations

In about 24 hours, little Helena’s family. who had 70% of her body burned, got enough money to pay for the treatment and asked for the end of donations. The baby was transferred to the Emergency Hospital of Goiânia (Hugol) this Wednesday (15/9).

“We are starting a new phase, where the essential will be everyone’s prayers so that Helena will soon be home,” declared the family, in a statement. “The amount collected is already enough to cover the expenses of the private hospital and some needs that lie ahead.” To monitor the girl’s condition, you can access the @help_helena_heal page on Instagram, created by her parents.

“There are a lot of people in need too. She is already well taken care of and accompanied with the resources”, says the father, Hugo Cristiano Penno da Silva, 38 years old. “We didn’t expect all this. We thought we would spend weeks campaigning”.

Helena’s drama began about a month ago, when the one-year-old baby had spasms. After tests, the doctor prescribed the antiepileptic Lamotrigine. The initial dosage was low and gradually increased. Helena had a persistent fever.

“We took it to a UPA in Anápolis and the doctor said it was a virus. Then spots appeared on her skin. We took it to the UPA again and they said it was rosacea, giving them another anti-allergy medication”, says Hugo.

On Thursday (9/9), several blisters appeared on Helena’s skin. The doctor who accompanied her, however, said it was a natural process.

helena1 Helena had more than 70% of her body burnedreproduction helena3 Three days of hospitalization already add up to almost R$15,000 in debt for the familyreproduction helena2 Family asked for help to pay for recoveryReproduction 0

“Everything we did was according to medical advice,” Hugo said. After the injuries worsened, Helena’s parents took her to the Hospital de Burns in Anapolis. “The doctor there had her hospitalized as soon as she saw her. They diagnosed the condition as a consequence of Lamotrigine”, points out Helena’s father.

The girl had to undergo several skin scrapings and moisturizing procedures. According to doctors, it is likely that her skin will have marks for the rest of her life. “They said they aren’t thinking about the sequels yet. That the priority is to keep her alive.”

After the broad adhesion to the kitty, the family posted on social networks: “Our heart overflows with joy and gratitude, because at such a delicate moment, receiving everyone’s affection gave us the strength to fight! Gratitude to everyone who helped in any way, to the professionals who started and to those who will continue the treatment and to the Anima and Burns hospitals for the excellent work”.