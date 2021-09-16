After minister cites ‘vaccination excess’, Saúde maintains 12-week break for AstraZeneca | Vaccines

The Ministry of Health announced this Wednesday night (15) that it will maintain the 12-week interval recommendation for the application of the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The forecast was for the adoption of 8 weeks.

Earlier, at an event in São Paulo, the minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that there is “an excess of vaccines” in the country. On Monday (13), Queiroga argued that the vaccination campaign in Brazil is a “success” and that the complaint for lack of doses is “narrative”. At least six states are short of immunizing agents for the second dose.

At least since July, states have authorized municipalities to reduce the interval between doses of AstraZeneca because of concerns about the delta variant of the coronavirus. Earlier that month, a study in the scientific journal Nature pointed out that a single dose of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines was ineffective against the variants, but that two doses are able to neutralize them.

In the package insert, the manufacturer foresees the possibility of adopting a period of four to 12 weeks between doses.

Forecast not confirmed

On August 25, the federal government announced that the interval between the doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca would be reduced from September: it would go from 12 weeks to 8 weeks. At the time, the ministry did not detail how this anticipation would be done and said that new guidance on the recommendations would be sent to managers.

On the same occasion, the folder indicated that the booster dose would begin to be applied in September for elderly people over 70 years old and immunosuppressed. There were no changes in this determination by the ministry.

AstraZeneca Out of Supply

Since early September, states have reported a shortage of AstraZeneca’s immunizing agent, prepared in Brazil by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz).

The reason for the lack of available doses is associated with the delay in the delivery of the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), the component used to produce the vaccine. Compost is imported from China.

Due to this delay, the foundation announced on September 3 that it would be two weeks without delivering new shipments to the Ministry of Health. The Foundation’s forecast is to deliver, still in September, 15 million doses.

According to the initial forecast, the foundation should already be manufacturing vaccines with 100% Brazilian API, but it has not yet managed to put this into practice. The original forecast was July, has been pushed back to October, and now it’s November or December. Until then, the Bio-Manguinhos laboratory depends on the Chinese IFA to continue production.

