Agnaldo Timóteo’s house suffers new depredation and attempted invasion in less than a month | Rio de Janeiro

The house of singer Agnaldo Timóteo, located in a condominium in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio, was the target of depredation and attempted invasion in the early hours of Tuesday (14).
This is the second action of its kind in less than a month on site. The first took place on August 25th. This Tuesday’s action was registered at the 16th DP, in Barra da Tijuca, this Wednesday (15), by the lawyer Sidnei Lobo Pedroso, who is the inventor of the singer.
Agnaldo Timóteo’s House in Barra: target of attack for the second time in less than a month — Photo: Reproduction
According to Sydney, a man would have tried to enter the house using the keys to the place, but when faced with chains at the gate, he would have thrown a coat inside and tried to jump over the wall. At this moment, dogs that are in the house would have barked and woken the caretaker who went to see the movement.
With the movement, the invader fled leaving behind his coat, the set of keys, which open the gate and a grid that was thrown into the place.
“I haven’t given these keys to anyone, but they do open the gate. The person must have tried to jump, but, like the noise of the caretaker and the dogs, he ran away”, says Sidnei, who believes that the idea was to steal the place, but that ended up turning into an act of vandalism.
Record of keys left behind by the invader and used in the lock of the gate, also with bars — Photo: Disclosure
The assets of singer Agnaldo Timóteo, who died at the age of 84 in April of this year in Covid, is under inventory for the execution of the will left by him. At least 50% of his assets must go to 14-year-old Keyty Cologni, who was adopted after the singer’s death. The rest should be given to the singer’s siblings and godchildren.