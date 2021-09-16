Allan dos Santos says the Sun is not at the center of the Solar System

Astrophysicist Vivian Miranda posted a thread on Twitter explaining that pocket blogger Allan dos Santos disputes the position of the Sun in the Solar System. A big lie.

Allan dos Santos denying the Sun’s positioning

She writes on twitter:

“(1/6) Let me distill the nonsense that Allan dos Santos published today. follow the thread @JoelPinheiro85. Cosmic Background Radiation (RCF) is the pillar of the standard model of cosmology. In this model, the cosmos is described by a homogeneous and isotropic (large scale) spacetime. The model

(2/6) pattern wonderfully explains the data, but there are anomalies. One of them is popularly known as “Axes of Evil” and has to do with a curious alignment of some Fourier modes that describe RCF on a large scale (yes the problem is technical).

(3/6) Allan dos Santos has subtly suggested that researchers are blind to their ‘anti-Christian’ ideology – defending the Copernican model of the solar system and, at the same time, turning a blind eye to data that could hurt our ‘beliefs’ – like the ‘Axes of Evil’.

(4/6) The Tweet, in addition to being nonsense as these anomalies have been extensively analyzed over the last decade, is dangerous. He argues for the population that we physicists have the same ideological charge in our research as the ‘communist human science researchers’.

(5/6) It is an attempt to deconstruct the entire academy and the formal educational process. Ultimately, this anti-intellectual and anti-intelligence campaign justifies draconian cuts from the Univs. public and research centers. It’s the revenge of those who have always been

(6/6) marginalized in the academy (because they are crazy!). The mixture of giant egos lacking in talent for scientific research – aka Weintraubs and Olavos de Vida – urges them to create these dangerous anti-intellectual cults. Hope this helps @JoelPinheiro85″

Check out Allan dos Santos’ absurd posts on Twitter.