‘Am I going to be executed?’ · TV news

The death of Amarilis (Marianna Alexandre) will fall to Kamesha (Kizi Vaz) in Genesis. Sheshi (Fernando Pavão) will go after the woman and will doubt her fidelity when she finds out that her sister found a sparrow feather in her belongings – a symbol of her rival Apepi (undisclosed actor). “Am I going to be convicted and then executed?” she will ask in Record’s Bible soap opera.

The Princess of Egypt will reveal her distrust of Potiphar’s sister-in-law (Val Perré) before falling victim to an archive burning. In an oversight, it will fall hard to the ground after overturning a glass of poisoned wine.

Marianna Alexandre’s character will die in the arms of Sheshi who, in a fit of rage, will have the cooks responsible for serving the ill-fated dinner to his family hanged.

In search of a culprit, the pharaoh will pressure Potiphar until he hears a confession in the scenes that will be shown from next Tuesday (21) . “Everything indicates that the only person who has this answer is the second real wife,” the general will fire.

Sheshi won’t think twice about confronting Kamesha for the supposed betrayal. “Why are you doing this to me? I’m not to blame for anything, you know that. It was Merianat [Sâmia Abreu], it was not? She was the one who put these things in your head,” the young woman will accuse.

Amarilis (Marianna Alexandre) in the biblical production

Is Kamesha a villain in Genesis?

The monarch played by Fernando Pavão will not surrender to Kamesha’s game of seduction, who will throw himself in his arms in tears:

Merianat has nothing to do with it. It was in your stuff that the message was found. Apepi, or whoever he is, warning you about the attack. I don’t want to believe you are a traitor. Then he starts talking, because the evidence shows otherwise.

The noble will go back to rubbing the past in her companion’s face to sensitize him. “I did everything for you, I always supported you. I was by your side in the worst moments of your life and now you accuse me of wanting to kill you. Is that right?”, he will complain.

“And what do you want me to think?” the gentleman will ask. “That there’s been a mistake, that the woman who loves you would never do that to you. Anyone but her,” she’ll insist.

Merianat (Samia Abreu) ​​on the Record soap opera

Who killed Amarilis?

With tears, Kamesha will realize that Sheshi no longer believes her words. “You’re going to send me to trial. I’m going to be convicted and then executed? Isn’t that right?”, she’ll ask, looking her husband in the eye. “No”, will surprise the sovereign.

Kizi Vaz’s character will give in to hope and will celebrate her “acquittal” ahead of time:

So do you really believe me? I knew it, my love. Deep down, you always knew I wasn’t to blame for anything. But, in a way, I even understand your reaction. It’s okay, I forgive you.

Sheshi will then complement your answer. “You’re not going to be executed, Kamesha. You’re going to be exiled to Nubia”, will reveal the sovereign in the serials by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the seventh: José do Império. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

