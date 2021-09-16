AMD GPU on Samsung Exynos 2200 mobile processors runs at 1250MHz

Processor will have RDNA 2 and 284 processing units in 6 computing units

O System on a Chip gives Samsung Exynos 2200 that will equip the Samsung Galaxy S22, expected to arrive in 2022, was recently found in the Geekbench. O SoC, which is still in the initial phase of production, did not perform so well when compared to the smartphone Galaxy S21 in the processing part. But Exynos 2200 GPU, developed in partnership with OMG, already presents better results than iPhone 12 and 1250 MHz clock.

O Exynos 2200 reached a 170.7 fps on Manhattan 3.1, 121.4 fps on Aztec Normal and 51.5 fps on Aztec High. These benchmark tests were found in the GFXBench. The results of Exynos 2200 AMD GPU were superior to iPhone 12 Pro Max. O processor A14 Bionic reached the marks of 120 fps, 79.9 fps and 30 fps, respectively, in the same tests as the GFX Bench. Despite being behind what was seen of the A15 Bionic, there is room for the Samsung and AMD increase the performance of GPU until the release of Galaxy S22.

About the results of A15 Bionic GPU from Apple: he did 198 fps in the Manhattan 3.1 test, but could not repeat the same in the sequence, lowering to 140 fps. The cause was an overheating problem in the processor. From this information we can deduce two things. The first is that the apple must have solved this for the release of iPhone 13. The second is that the test only served to see the limits of the GPU and the final version of your smartphones will have a performance limitation.

With iPhone 13 arriving on the 17th we will have more information about your performance. And also the trend is that more leaks about the Exynos 2200 and yours AMD GPU appeared “unintentionally” around until the release of Galaxy S22. which will be the best smartphone to play with the gamer finger gloves, huh?



Source: Connected World, universeice