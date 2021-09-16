Americanas buys Skoob, a platform that brings together literary experiences

THE Americanas SA (AMER3) closed the purchase of Skoob, a platform that provides digital literary experiences, shows a relevant fact sent to the market this Wednesday (15). The value of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Among the website’s features is a virtual library, which allows the organization of current, completed and future readings, access to reviews and evaluation of works, in addition to providing interaction between readers, publishers and authors.

“The platform and the app allow interactivity with other social networks, as well as with e-commerce sites, through an affiliate program”, he informs.

Altogether, Skoob has more than 8 million skoobers, as the platform’s users are called, who have already carried out more than 45 million evaluations (reviews) of works.

“Reviews are important sales levers, increasing the conversion of the book category by up to 40%, a segment of Brazilian e-commerce that stands out as a gateway for new customers, with a CAC (customer acquisition cost) 3, 6 times lower than the average, in addition to having a purchase frequency 50% higher than the average for the sector”, he says in the document.

The company also informs that the acquisition “is a strategic move by Americanas to be even more relevant in the daily lives of its customers, boosting engagement, recurrence and the reach of new customers”.

