Ana Maria Braga is in a vacuum in the final of ‘Jogo de Panas’ live

Where is the blue? Until now Ana Maria Braga would have been asking who had taken the spoon with the blue mark in the final of “Jogo de Panas”, a culinary reality show on “Mais Você”. But the production informed who had taken it.

What happens is that the participants Bia, Emerson “Comendador”, Ed, Gustavo, Kátia were participating live via internet transmission, as they were in cities in Minas Gerais.

Ana Maria drew a color that would give an extra point in the final of the reality show. Participants had drawn spoons with a color at the beginning of the recordings, but they were made before the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s when the presenter was askedstanding incessantly who had taken off the light blue color.

Let me see your spoon. Oh, isn’t it anymore? Who took blue? Who took blue? Blue? Who took blue? Hello? Will I have to return the VT to whoever took the blue? Hello? The drawn color fell from the link. Who took the blue? It was Emerson! Ana Maria Braga

Participant Bia fell while Ana questioned the owner of the color.

The production reported that it was Emerson who gained an extra point. But the information was corrected moments later, as there were light blue and dark blue colors.

Ana Maria explained, once again, and gave the point to Bia.

I’m depending on my production. I have two blue ones here. My production is clarifying here because it has light blue and dark blue. I’ll get the spoons behind me, who took that spoon was Bia! The Commander took the darkest blue and the point went to Bia. But why did they put two blue ones, didn’t they put a purple one? Ana Maria Braga

Ana Maria Braga explained confusion and gave point to participant Bia of ‘Jogo de Panaleas’ Image: Playback/TV Globo

Recipe of the day: Climon pie

Moments before, Ana Maria witnessed an exchange of hints between the participants.

The final that started yesterday had a score of seven given by Emerson at Ed’s dinner. One of the reasons was that the photo of the character Jorge Tadeu (Fabio Jr.), from the soap opera ‘Pedra sobre Pedra’, was missing from the decoration in Ed’s house.

Today, Ed played and printed a photo of Jorge Tadeu and exhibited it beside him. Moments later, Emerson complained about a participant, but did not name or refer to Ed.

I always like to observe, yesterday my life took a big hit because I don’t need to get here and be offended by people who are participants. Friendship is born from people’s sincerity, and because I’m sincere people feel offended, whoever knows me knows that I have a strong personality and my opinion doesn’t please me. Emerson ‘Commander’

Even receiving a score of seven, Ed reversed the score and won the edition of “Game de Pans” after receiving votes from the chef and for having 48% of the votes of the public.