Ana Paula Minerato asks for the elimination of Aline Mineiro from A Fazenda 13: ‘Disgust’ – Famous

Ana Paula Minerato and Aline Mineiro (photo: Reproduction/Instagram/Assembly)

the gate of The farm 13 It has just opened and the atmosphere has already heated up on the internet with the premiere of the rural reality show last Tuesday (14/09). The public got to know the confines of the program and, among the pedestrians, is the ex-panicat Aline Mineiro, which did not please Ana Paula Minerato, the model’s former dislike.

Minerato, who is an ex-player, detonated his former colleague from the time of the show. panic. In a series of messages on social media, the blonde, who became eufrican, didn’t have a mouthful to attack Aline.

“Outside Aline Mineiro!!! Is she going to be the fake she was in Panic? (vomit emojis) nojooooo nojoooo fake lying prey!!!”, wrote Minerato. She even continued to comment on her disaffection. “Apart from the (cow) the top cast”, Ana pointed out.

“Not all biscuits have a lot of real stuff, it wasn’t just me, I’m talking here, but there was a problem with many more people, fake, cynical, profiteers,” he added.

Fight between Minerato and Aline

Ana Paula and Aline starred in a polemic ‘para l’ shack at the time they worked as panicats in the program Panic in Band. In an interview for Lucas Selfie, the two scolded after the brunette said that the blonde was the person she liked least on the show.

Aline called Ana “falsiane” and “talarica”. “I don’t like talarica, I’m not talarica with anyone, respect and I don’t like people doing to me what I don’t do with others. Talaric from a safe source,” said the confined woman, thus making a reference that the blonde gives up on committed people .

“You turned your face to me and I don’t even know why. What did I do that hurt you so much”, wanted to know the blonde. “It was because of that! Talaricagem! By the way, you didn’t do it, did you? You didn’t because the person you didn’t want to,” clarified Aline, about her ex-boyfriend Luiz Afif. Check out the bullshit among the muses: