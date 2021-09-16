(And Serie B?) STJD overturns injunction that allowed the public in Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals

The injunction that guaranteed the Flamengo the right to act with the public in Rio de Janeiro in national competition games (Brazilian championship and Brazil’s Cup).

The decision was made by Felipe Bevilacqua, vice president of Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and reporter of the case on the public in the agency. He granted a suspensive effect after request of 17 clubs and more to CBF, who showed concern about not having the weekend round.

The case will be judged in the Plenary of the STJD next Thursday, the 23rd, when the decision is expected to be final. The next Brasileirão Technical Council is scheduled for the 28th.

With the exception of Atlético-MG and Cuiabá, the other 17 clubs of the Serie A of Brasileirão threatened not to play in the weekend round if the injunction favorable to Flamengo was maintained. At CBF, the speech was that the competition would be at risk, since “fatefully” the round would have to be suspended by the will of most clubs.

The Rio de Janeiro club had received approval from the STJD itself to have an audience in their matches as principal. It also had authorization from the city of Rio de Janeiro for the next three games to serve as test events.

Rubro-Negro even opened Maracanã for the first time since March this Wednesday (15th), in a 2-0 victory over the Guild, for the return match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The team from Rio Grande do Sul threatened not to go to the field, but acted normally.

The intention of most clubs that were against the injunction granted to Flamengo is that the release of the public is made jointly by all participants of Serie A, avoiding sport imbalance.

See the STJD decision:

“In view of the urgency character in view of the possible violation of federal legislation put and substantiated in the numerous petitions and manifestations in the case records, as well as in the case of a matter with relevant scope and which translates, in perfunctory analysis, probability of damage that is difficult or uncertain to repair with the imminent non-realization of the round of this next weekend, I partially grant the active suspensive effect vindicated, in order to partially remove the effects of the preliminary injunction granted in these records until the meeting of the technical council, which will be held on the next 28th of September, automatically reinstating “in totum” the effects suspended on the day immediately following the said meeting, regardless of the result”.