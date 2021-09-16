André Marinho, comedian who imitated Bolsonaro at a dinner for Temer: ‘I don’t want to be just preaching to converts’

The episode is crystallized in André Marinho’s memory. On October 28, 2002, while TVs aired Lula’s first speech as president, the then 7-year-old child entered his parents’ room and began to imitate the politician. It was a “eureka moment”, recalls the comedian, now 26, who has since used what he calls a “gift” to “break the ice” at parties and family gatherings. And it didn’t take him long to make it his profession. Last Tuesday, he discovered that a comic imitation could “shake the foundations of the Republic,” as he says.

At a dinner at the home of investor Naji Nahas, in front of figures such as former president Michel Temer, former São Paulo mayor Gilberto Kassab and his own father, businessman Paulo Marinho, André burst out laughing as he satirized president Jair Bolsonaro (without broken). A video of the occasion won social media and put the comedian’s name among the most talked about topics on the internet.

— It was an atomic bomb — defines, without modesty, the member of the program “Pânico”, of Jovem Pan FM, which gained 20 thousand followers on the networks in a single day.



On the one hand, Pocketnaristas attacked him with the hashtag “#bobodacorte”, claiming that the meeting would be the beginning of Temer’s candidacy for 2022. On the other side of the cybernetic arena, there were those who pointed out hypocrisy in the fact that a humorist made fun of the situation the country’s policy in front of millionaire investors.

— Any change in Brazil depends on being open to those who have the power to make political decisions. Nobody reforms the system through Twitter — he defends himself.

With a degree in Law and a degree in Political Science at the University of New York, the young man speaks firmly about his desire to become a communicator (one of his references is Danilo Gentili) and to consolidate a talk-show program, something he already has. does on your YouTube channel. The artistic vein is shared with his sister, singer Giulia Be (both are children of decorator Adriana Bourguignon).

— A good communicator is one who travels everywhere. And that’s what justifies my presence there at dinner. I don’t want to be just preaching to converts,” he replies, stressing that a political career is “something out of the orbit” for now.

The speech takes on a hesitant tone when the subject is Jair Bolsonaro, whom he supported, tooth and nail, in 2018. By the way, at the time, Paulo Marinho and his son’s house became a kind of HQ for the electoral campaign. The father is an alternate for senator Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicanos-RJ), but the family is now broken from the clan.

‘Of course I’m paying my penance for having a close connection with Bolsonaro. For me, it was a privilege to have been an eyewitness to mind-blowing chapters in the president’s journey to the Plateau. But there’s that maxim. Give power to man, and you’ll see who he is — he says, in an interview with GLOBO.

I imagine you are talking and thinking a lot about the impact of the video with its imitation of President Bolsonaro, at a dinner for politicians and businessmen. What is the impact of this specifically for you?

Look, it was funny, because the video actually ended up leaking in crooked ways. I did not expect and counted on the disclosure of this, and people attributed an immeasurable importance to the meeting, as if it were a great meeting for political articulations.

It was not?

People are too immersed in trying to see everything through a political lens. And they forget that there are people just socializing and talking about things. That was the keynote of the event. It was nothing more than a social gathering with no greater pretensions.

How did you react to the video leak?

At dawn, I jumped out of bed trying to manage the situation, but any effort was totally futile. I went to sleep at 4 am and woke up with my cell phone looking like a fish out of water bouncing around.

At some point, did you imagine the repercussions that imitation could gain?

Little did I know the repercussions that would have… Much less that the imitation would shake the foundations of the Republic. My intention was never to generate embarrassment. I do this (imitation) Since little. Good or bad, it’s a rare talent that few people have. It’s a real gift. They attributed to imitation a political importance that simply does not exist.

Scholarship holders reacted aggressively to the video on social media. Have you received threats?

Bolsonarists were elected in the wake of the fight against political correctness and the “mimimi”. They are the biggest snowflakes out there. They have the absurd sensitivity for anyone who dares to criticize or move a comma against their myth, which only demonstrates their authoritarian nature. And authoritarianism hates laughter.

You have been classified by pocketnarists as a “jester”.

This makes it clear that they do not know the relevance of the jester in the Middle Ages. The jester was simply the best and greatest artist in the kingdom, and the only one capable of mocking the king without literally losing his mind. To those who call me a jester, I retort with satisfied laughter.

You supported Jair Bolsonaro in 2018 alongside his father, businessman Paulo Marinho, one of the biggest financiers and creators of the president’s campaign. Do you regret it?

This question is complex (he stutters). It’s complicated, man. Of course I am paying my penitence to this day for having had such a close bond with Bolsonaro in that election period. I try to look at the glass half full and try to get the best out of that experience.

Like this?

Freezing the timeline, for me, it was a privilege to have been an eyewitness to mind-blowing chapters in President Bolsonaro’s trajectory to the Plateau. But there’s that maxim, right? Empower the man, and you’ll see who he is. And our relationship has always had an expiration date, with a well-defined beginning, middle and end.

When did this end happen?

Gustavo Bebianno (1964-2020) was excoriated from the government with exquisite cruelty, by the psychological macumba made by the (city councilor) Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos), who never resigned himself to the role that the duo Bebianno and Paulo Marinho had in the marketing area of ​​Bolsonaro’s electoral campaign.

Why?

To a large extent, the social media pocketnaristas form an organic and spontaneous militancy. But the candidate who goes, overnight, from seven seconds on radio and television, to 35 minutes on the prime time… You assume there has to be a proper structure behind it. At the time, my house became the headquarters of the Bolsonaro campaign. In a few moments, I saw Bolsonaro point to Bebianno and say: “If it weren’t for him, I would never be here”.

Many people criticized the fact that you make fun of the current political situation in front of other politicians and millionaire businessmen, in a luxurious setting, which would demonstrate a certain hypocrisy. How do you answer this?

I confess that the video aesthetic is a dish for people to invent things. But Brazil is sad and always tries to point the finger at others, spewing out its frustrations. Sometimes it takes a little more willingness to understand certain things. Any change in Brazil depends on being open to those who have the power to make political decisions. Nobody improves or reforms the system through Twitter or making bravado on social media. And this episode shows that we need less rancor and more humor. Either you learn to laugh, or you are Rivotril.

Who are your references in humor?

The apple of my eye is the talk shows. I’m a friend of Danilo Gentili, and I have him as a reference. He’s a guy who also manages to be politically engaged, but at the same time has longevity at work. As I studied at a bilingual school and spent time in New York, my biggest source of inspiration is American talk shows.

Want to run a talk show?

I’m in a rush to try to materialize the dream of having a talk-show, tropicalizing the successful formats of American programs. Who is assisting me in this process, as an informal advisor, is Willem Van Weerelt, director of Jô Soares on SBT and TV Globo for 28 years. We are now united in this mission to look forward to the coming year.

Why should next year be productive for you?

An election year is always fertile for anyone working in politics. And I want to go on with the only mission to make fun of it. In Brazil, we don’t die of boredom. I can’t wait to produce a lot of material and content for next year.

Which guests do you want to receive on these programs?

I no longer want to be just preaching to converts and speaking within my tribe or associating with people in the same political-ideological field. I’ve been releasing some interviews on YouTube recently…. I’ve already done it with my sister, singer Giulia Be, journalist Glenn Greenwald, Reinaldo Azevedo, Ricardo Amorim…

Is a political career something you envisioned?

This is far from my orbit. Currently I don’t think of any movement in this direction. But I am really outraged by the direction the country is taking. And I will continue contributing as I can. Maybe in the future? Definitely, politics is not something I discard. But today I don’t think about it for 1 second.