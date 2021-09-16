Andréia Horta announces end of marriage with comedian Marco Gonçalves

Actress Andréia Horta made a post on Instagram to announce the end of her marriage to comedian Marco Gonçalves, after two years of relationship. The couple ended up with a good relationship, friendship and respect.

“We were very happy together. Everything I learned from him will follow here with me! Today I often look at the world as it taught me. How nice now to have you in my life, to be friends, to know that we are here for each other because also what is love without a beautiful friendship? The marriage is over, but we will continue to honor the love that united us with affection and respect”, he wrote.

In the comments, celebrities such as Fernanda Nobre, Emanuelle Araujo and Débora Falabella sent their hearts, wishing them both the best.

Marco also posted a photo with the actress and said they were happy, but now each will go their own way. “We were happy and we were a lot. Thank you for living together. Now following each one’s way, with a lot of love for what he went through… before married, now apart, but forever friends. Go with your smile there, it’s too beautiful to see. Love you”.

