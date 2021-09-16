Anitta surprises and confesses about Rihanna’s after-party

sincerely, Anitta revealed that she was surprised by the photo in which she appeared leaving the party organized by Rihanna at Monday (13), after Met Gala 2021, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, in the United States.

On Instagram’s Stories, the singer posted the record and confessed that she couldn’t understand how well she looked in the click, since she was pretty drunk after the party.

“I’m trying to figure out how good I look when it was literally 4:00 in the morning, and I was really drunk.”, wrote the famous.

It is worth remembering that Anitta, the only Brazilian in the traditional American event, went to the Met and also to the “after-party”. For this, she used two looks, both signed by Alexandre Birman.

And it wasn’t just at the Met Gala that Poderosa was present recently. On Sunday (12), the artist appeared at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

Even on Twitter, Aguinaldo Silva surprised him by talking about the famous woman’s participation in the event. “Roberto Carlos didn’t record Tom Jobim and I always missed that. Anitta recorded it and I loved it”, shot.

In the comments, internet users shared opinions. “For me, she is still a singer who only knows how to roll her tail. It will never be a star outside Brazil”, fired one. “He’s already a star outside Brazil“, praised another. “I loved it too, everything needs to be renewed, with the beat of the news”, added a third. “What planet do you live on?”, questioned one more.

Famous people also commented on the event. Pabllo Vittar was thrilled with the singer giving an interview on the red carpet. “I’m so proud”. “Go, Anitta”, wrote Gloria Groove in the caption of a video shared on Instagram.

“I am proud to see Brazil being well represented by you, Anitta, my great friend”, said Mumuzinho. “That’s beautiful. I am very happy to see the first Brazilian at the VMA. Thrilled. Congratulations on this beautiful achievement. The whole of Brazil is vibrating together”, vented Duda Beat. Juliette also commented: “It’s her and it’s over. We are so proud of our girl. There will be Brazilians at the VMA, yes”. “Queen“, defined Camila Cabello.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.