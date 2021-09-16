Argentine government: Ministers linked to Cristina Kirchner resign in Argentina: Ministers linked to Cristina Kirchner resign in Argentina | International

More information

The political crisis is on the bill in Argentina. Five ministers and two other senior officials who report to Vice President Cristina Kirchner on Wednesday presented their resignations to President Alberto Fernández. The maneuver reveals tensions within the Peronist coalition in the wake of the electoral defeat in Sunday’s primaries. The resignation of Kirchnerist ministers puts the president and other Cabinet members on alert. Fernández will now be forced to reject the request and give in to the pressures of Kirchnerism, or, if he lets them out, he will need to set up a new Cabinet without the main political force of his government. The fracture, until then just lurking, is now becoming evident.

The electoral defeat of the ‘Front of All’ coalition in Sunday’s primary elections was epic. Peronism’s pre-candidates for Congress lost in 18 of the country’s 24 districts, including the province of Buenos Aires, the country’s most important and a known stronghold of Kirchnerism. Fernández said he had “made mistakes” and promised to correct the route. Kirchnerism, then, began a game of pressure to overthrow the head of the Cabinet of Ministers, Santiago Cafiero, and the head of the Economy, Martín Guzmán, to whom they attribute the economic problems that ultimately chased away the electorate. Fernández did not give in to pressure and supported his men in several public events. Kirchnerism didn’t wait much longer—and decided to kick the bucket.

Interior Minister Eduardo ‘Wado’ de Pedro, Cristina Kirchner’s eyes inside cabinet, submitted his resignation to the president with a very brief letter. “Listening to your words on Sunday night, where you presented the need to interpret the verdict expressed by the Argentine people, I considered that the best way to collaborate in this task is to make my resignation available to you,” he wrote. Minutes later, he was followed by the ministers of Justice, Martín Soria, Territorial Development, Jorge Ferraresi, Science, Roberto Salvaezza, Environment, Juan Cabandíe, and Culture, Tristán Bauer. Also added were the directors of the retired health service (PAMI), Luana Volnovich, and the directors of Social Security (ANSES), Fernanda Raverta. PAMI and ANSES are two crucial bodies within the Government: they have the largest public administration budget and offices in every city and town in the country.

The president must now decide whether to accept the departure of the Kirchnerist ministers, thus weakening his position within a coalition that also includes sectors that report to Sergio Massa, president of the Chamber of Deputies. Hours before the resignations, Fernández had shared an official act with Economy Minister Martín Guzmán, who is now an official in the crosshairs of the crisis. Kirchnerism considers that he did not know how to manage the crisis inherited from macrosm and blame him for, in the name of fiscal balance, curbing plans for social assistance. A quick reading of Sunday’s electoral defeat shows that many voters who in 2019 opted for the ‘Front of All’ this time supported ‘Together for Change’, the coalition of former president Mauricio Macri, because they did not feel accompanied by the Government during the pandemic. In a nutshell: there was no money in the pocket.

The economic crisis is visible on the streets. Inflation is around 50% a year, while unemployment has risen. The closing of businesses and industries during the pandemic changed the social mood. The Government tried to reverse the situation with aid to salaries and companies during 2020, but the lack of external credit and the need to close an agreement with the IMF led Guzmán to limit social plans during 2021. It remains, now, to know what he will do President Fernández faced with Kirchnerism’s move. Cristina Kirchner moved her pieces and displayed her power as the main pillar of governability. Argentina now adds a political crisis to an economic one.

