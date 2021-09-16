Asteroid that decimated dinosaurs determined success of snakes, study points out

  Helen Briggs
  Science and environment reporter

red boa constrictor

Snakes have managed to adapt to life on all continents except Antarctica; in the photo, a red boa constrictor

Snakes owe their success on Earth, in part, to the asteroid that hit the planet 66 million years ago and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs, according to a study published Tuesday (9/14) in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

The impact of this collision caused earthquakes, tsunamis and wildfires, as well as a decade of darkness due to clouds of ash that blocked the sun. All of this led to the estimated demise of 76% of animals and plants.

But, according to the authors of the recently published research, some surviving snakes were able to thrive in a post-apocalyptic world, sheltering underground and going long periods without food.

These resilient reptiles then managed to spread across the globe, and their evolution brought us to the 3,000 or so species known today.