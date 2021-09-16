Aston Martin renews with Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll for 2022 | formula 1

Aston Martin announced this Thursday morning that Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll will continue to form the duo in the 2022 season of Formula 1 when the new car regulations enter into force. The British team used social media to announce the contract renewal of its two drivers.

– I’m really looking forward to racing the new generation of Formula 1 cars. They look very different, and the new technical regulations should give us cars that can race closer together. More exciting races will be great for drivers as well as fans. I believe in the strength of our growing team, so I already have expectations for 2022 – said Vettel.

Four-time world champion between 2010 and 2013, Vettel put an end to rumors of a possible retirement at the end of the current championship and will continue to lend talent and experience to the team he transferred to this year, after two difficult seasons at Ferrari, in 2019 and 2020.

After facing a difficult start at Aston Martin, the 34-year-old won the team’s first podium at the Azerbaijan GP in June – since adopting the British automaker’s name in 2021 – with a second place in the race won by Sergio Pérez , from RBR.

The German would win another second place in the Hungarian GP, ​​but ended up disqualified for fuel irregularity.

Stroll was hired in 2019, when the team was still called Racing Point. Son of Aston owner Martin Lawrence Stroll, the Canadian achieved his best F1 ranking in 2020, finishing the year in 11th with two third places in the Italian GP and the Sakhir GP.

However, the 22-year-old has not yet made it to the podium in 2021, having as his best result a seventh place in the stage at the Circuito de Monza last Sunday.

– I will embark on my sixth year in Formula 1 next season and I am very much looking forward to continuing the journey with Sebastian. We didn’t achieve what we planned for this year, but this only increased our desire and drive for success in the next championship – said Lance Stroll, teammate of Vettel.

Team leader Otmar Szafnauer has good expectations for the duo’s partnership to continue next season, considering the technical changes that will be introduced in F1:

– Lance is one of the most talented drivers in modern Formula 1. And as a four-time champion, Sebastian is a great addition to our team. We never underestimate our opponents and we don’t want to overdo it, but we know Lance and Sebastian will get the best out of the tools we put at their disposal.

