Astronomers identify formula of life on Earth in the nursery of planets

posted on 09/16/2021 06:00



Artistic impression of gas and dust in a protoplanetary disk: region with chemical conditions that resulted in life on Earth – (credit: M.Weiss/Center for Astrophysics/Harvard & Smithsonian/Disclosure)

An international team of astronomers has identified the formula for life on Earth in a nursery of planets, suggesting that these worlds are potentially habitable. Using data from the Alma radio telescope in Chile, scientists have mapped, in unprecedented detail, the chemical elements of five protoplanetary disks — regions of dust and gas where these celestial bodies form, around young stars.

The molecules contained in these disks impact future planets in a number of ways, including their “ingredients”. For example, they can determine where and how they will form, what their chemical composition is, and whether there are organic compounds needed for the flowering of life as we know it on Earth. The Molecules with Soul on Planet Formation Scales (Maps) project focused on the protoplanetary disks around the young stars IM Lup, GM Aur, AS 209, HD 163296 and MWC 480 — all in the Milky Way, between 300 and 500 years old. Earth’s light—because, in these places, it has already been detected that planet formation is taking place. Also in these regions, it is known that there are nurseries of comets and asteroids.

Alma allowed scientists to track, for the first time, molecules in the innermost regions of protoplanetary disks, on size scales similar to those of the Solar System. They were identified on four of the five discs. “Our analysis showed that the molecules are located mainly in these inner regions, with abundances between 10 and 100 times greater than the models predicted”, reports John Ilee, a researcher at the University of Leeds, UK, who led the study. He says that one of the many findings of the mapping is the suggestion that the basic chemical conditions that resulted in life on Earth could exist more widely across the galaxy.

Among the material identified by Alma, the scientists observed more complex organic molecules, such as HC3N, CH3CN and c-C3H2. Because they’re composed of carbon, they’re more likely to serve as the raw material for larger prebiotics, the basic building blocks of life. Although these molecules have been detected in protoplanetary disks before, Maps is the first systematic study in high spatial resolution and sensitivity, and the first to find the compounds in such large quantities.

“The presence of these large organic molecules is significant because they are the starting point between simpler carbon-based ones, such as carbon monoxide, which is found in abundance in space, and more complex ones, necessary to create and sustain life ”, highlights the astronomer. The Maps findings were published yesterday, in 20 articles, on the open access platform arXiv, and will also form a special issue of the Astrophysical Journal, containing the high-resolution images obtained by Alma.

Heterogeneous

The new maps reveal that chemical compounds in protoplanetary disks are not uniformly located. Instead, each nursery is a different planet-forming soup. The results of the study suggest that planetary birth occurs in a variety of chemical environments and that, as it forms, each of this type of celestial body can be exposed to very different molecules depending on its location in a disk.

“Our maps reveal that it’s very important where a planet forms in a disk,” said astronomer Karin Öberg, from the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics I (CfA) and lead author of Maps I, the first article in series. “Many of the chemicals on discs are organic, and their distribution varies dramatically within a specific disc. Two planets can form around the same star and have very different organic inventories and therefore predispositions to life.”

Because the regions of the disk where the molecules were located are also nurseries for asteroids and comets, scientists say it’s possible that a process similar to the one that helped start life on Earth could also happen in the disks studied. The bombardment of these bodies transfers the large organic molecules to the newly formed planets. “The main result of this work shows that the same ingredients needed to seed life on our planet are also found around other stars. It is possible that the molecules needed to start life on planets are readily available in all planet-forming environments,” wrote in a note Catherine Walsh, one of the project’s five leaders.

One of the next questions researchers want to investigate is whether even more complex molecules exist in protoplanetary disks. “Whether life exists outside the Earth is one of humanity’s fundamental questions. Now we know that planets are found everywhere, and the next step is to determine if they have the necessary conditions for life as we know it (and how common that situation can be),” says Joe Pesce, astronomer for the Alma da program. US National Science Foundation. “The Maps program will help us better answer these questions. Alma’s search for precursors for life far from Earth complements the studies carried out in laboratories and in places of extreme conditions, such as hydrothermal vents on Earth.”