At 91 years old, Clint Eastwood enchants and surprises with ‘Cry Macho’ – Cultura

Perhaps, to talk about the new Clint Eastwood movie, you should take a ride on what the Brit said about it The Guardian. Cry Macho – The Path to Redemption it may not be Clint’s last film. At 91, he remains a fearless colossus. But maybe it’s the “ultimate”, the definitive. Every Clint movie could be called Cry Male. The sensitive, emotional male. think about The Unforgivables, Gran Torino, Golden Girl, The Conquest of Honor, The Mule. All could be called Cry Male.

Two or three years ago, Clint even raised the possibility of retirement, not for the director, but for the actor. He said he would continue directing, but he didn’t have much interest in acting anymore. The book by N. Richard Nash, who co-wrote the screenplay, changed his mind. The beginning couldn’t be more economical. Clint plays a former rodeo champion. He loses his post summarily – end of the line for him. But soon he is called on a mission. The man who reached out to him when he was at his worst wants Clint to help him rescue his son in Mexico. A short flash-back shows the accident he suffered during a performance. Later, a line from the dialogue informs him that his wife and son died in an accident. All this shakes, can destroy a man.

The employer tells him, “You owe me this.” And he accepts. Old codes of honor. In Mexico, where the 13-year-old boy was supposed to be living with his mother, the surprise. She refers to her son as a “monster”. She’s rich, lives surrounded by security guards, and when they meet, she’s having a party. The male makes a sexist joke – when a woman is laughing with happiness, as she is, the man usually has his fly open. Some card-carrying feminist could quote #MeToo to frame old Clint. It is unlikely that anyone will. Everything happens quickly.

He finds the boy, drinking tequila and getting into cockfighting. They hit the road, back to the US, more precisely to Texas. The rooster is called Macho. Clint – the character – gives the boy a life lesson. This “male” thing has nothing to do with it. Often those who hide behind this facade are trying to mask their weakness. The road is full of mishaps – federales, the fugitive’s mother’s violent lover henchman. The pair arrives in a small town. She is taken in by a widow who owns a canteen. The boy catches the mutual attraction that is established between the elderly. The path to (a) redemption is through affection.

Duty gives way to other Clinton themes – trust, and its breaking. The boy, who has bonded with Clint, will feel betrayed by him. All simple and straightforward. In movies like Golden girl and Gran Torino, Clint, as an author, put on screen stories of sacrifice, in the Christian sense. The character Clint himself plays is always trying to redeem himself – from a life of excess, violence, lack of love. This “Christian” Clint is far from being a novelty, but never, as here, the boy and he find shelter in a church dedicated to the Virgin. The widow complains – a church is not a hotel. And calls them to your home. The journey will be one of transformation for the trio of protagonists, Clint, the boy and the widow.

It’s a basic rule. The French critic Michel Mourlet has already said that, in cinema, tout est, everything is built, in the mise-en-scène. And more – cinema begins and expands in the skin of actors. Clint, at 91, is starting to get a little stooped – the weight of existence? But he remains tough as an incarnation of the sensitive male. His connection to the western dates back to the beginning of his career. In this sense, Cry Male it is lavish in references. The landscape is part of the adventure, and the drama. The character sleeps on the dirt floor, like the old cowboy that he is. Despite her age, she hasn’t lost her way with animals and tames horses. Tame the boy? The young man learns to master his impulses. On the steed’s back, he acquires security.

Cry Male it is definitely – and without prejudice – a great old man’s film. The values, the classicism, everything has Clint’s stamp. He doesn’t try to deceive his audience, nor win over younger audiences with modern frills. Clint had his masters, Don Siegel trained in old-school Hollywood montage, Sergio Leone stretching his time in the long-running scenes of his spaghetti westerns, which became opera to Ennio Morricone soundtracks. Just the trail of Cry Male. Clint has always been a renowned jazz connoisseur. This time he offers a treat. Eydie Gormé and Trio Los Panchos. Eydie who?

Eydie was an American jazz and pop singer. He ventured into Latin rhythms, the unlikely but successful marriage of jazz and bolero. Los Panchos was a Mexican musical trio. He helped transform bolero, born in Cuba, into a predominantly romantic musical genre, with international success. In 1964, the trio and Eydie released the album Love, with songs like History of Un Amor, Piel de Canela, Nosotros, Caminito, Noche de Ronda. There was also Taste of Mi. “We have enjoyed this love for so long / Our souls have come so close / That I keep your taste, but you also taste me / If you deny my presence in your life / It would be enough to talk and to talk / so much life by fuerza tienes ya/ Sabor a mí.” It’s like time travel. Clint and the widow dance taste of me. The time of affection. Lost and found again. Clint, almost a century old, never ceases to amaze and amaze.

Clint Eastwood, from western hero to great author

In the early 1970s, Clint Eastwood was the Hollywood tough guy feminists around the world loved to hate. As well as being the protagonist of the trilogy of stranger without a name, who consolidated Sergio Leone, in Italy, as the big name of the spaghetti western, he returned to the US to become a star in Don Siegel’s films. Came My Name Is Coogan, Vultures Are Thirsty it’s the first Dirty Harry, Relentless pursuer. In 1971, Clint himself became director.

Before it is worth saying that he went to Italy because he became known with a western series on TV, rawhide, and still cost cheap for producers. Director, made a psychoanalytic thriller (perverse passion), a revival, in America, of the character of Leone (The Stranger Without a Name) and the romantic Interlude of Love. Clint wasn’t just satisfying a whim, like other stars who became directors too – Burt Lancaster, Kirk Douglas, John Wayne. At the Film Dictionary, Jean Tulard begins his entry on him with a pertinent observation. Who would have thought that the badly shaven hero smoking the eternal cigarillo of Leone’s spaghetti westerns would become one of the most important authors of his time? Because that’s what happened.

As a director, Clint has paid tribute to the western every now and then. Considered the quintessential genre of American cinema, the popular bang-bang carved out an idealized vision of conquering the West. the imbroglio of Portal of Paradise, 1980, when Michael Cimino was accused of bankrupting United Artists, made the western damned. Has been transferred to the stars – in the series Star Wars. Rare authors insisted on traversing the Wild West tracks, actors/directors like Clint and Kevin Costner, who won the 1990 Oscars for film and direction, for Dance with wolves. Clint also received his first Oscars – for film and direction – for a bang-bang, the Unforgivables, from 1992. Between 1972 and 92, he also made the baroque Josey Wales the Outlaw and The lonely knight, recreating the immortal Shane from George Stevens’ classic western, The Grosses Love Too.

Clint himself seemed to have given up on the western. Cry Male marks a comeback. It’s not a legitimate bang-bang, but it’s part of the genre’s tradition, and in that it’s the cousin-brother of another Clint, from 1980, a contemporary of Cimino’s monumental extravagance. Bronco Billy is more at the heart of the traveling shows of the legendary William Cody (and which Robert Altman turned into 1976’s Buffalo Bill and the Indians/Wild West). A traveling circus, an old drunken good guy and the awning that reproduces the patched US flag. In this arena, Republican Clint shows the diversity that made America great and even welcomes the defector of the Vietnam War. Cry Male, on the Mexican border, is about tradition – in cinema and in life. The old rodeo star, the rebellious boy and the big-hearted Mexican who welcomes them. Nonagenarian, Clint believes less and less in the myth itself. As whenever he turns to the western world, it’s to give critical lessons about the US.