Athletico, Atlético-MG and Flamengo guarantee R$ 15 million in prize money at the Copa do Brasil; Fortaleza exceeds R$ 17 million | Brazil’s Cup

Guaranteed in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, Athletico, Atlético-MG and Flamengo collected R$ 15.1 million in prizes in the tournament alone. Also classified, Fortaleza exceeded R$ 17.2 million. The next phase will have Athletico x Flamengo and Atlético-MG x Fortaleza.

Athletico eliminated Santos with two wins, 1-0. Fla applied 6-0 in aggregate against Grêmio (4-0 in the first leg, 2-0 in the return). Galo also won both games against Fluminense (2-1 and 1-0). And Fortaleza beat São Paulo by 3-1 after 2-2 in the first leg.

The semifinals will be on the 20th and 27th of October. And the finals, on December 8th and 12th. The order of the matches will be defined by drawing lots.

O strength he has a bigger prize pool, of R$ 17.2 million, because he is the only semi-finalist who has come from the first phase of the Copa do Brasil. With this, the club from Ceará – unlike the other three clubs – received R$ 990 thousand in the first phase and R$ 1.07 million in the second phase.

athletic, Atlético-MG and Flamengo they went straight into the third stage of the tournament. With this, these three clubs guaranteed R$ 15.1 million in total: R$ 1.7 million for the third phase, R$ 2.7 million for the eighth, R$ 3.45 million for the quarters and R$ 7.3 million of the semifinals.

Whoever advances to the decision will guarantee at least another R$23 million – this is the value given to the runner-up. Whoever wins the Copa do Brasil will earn another R$56 million.

In other words, Athletico, Atlético-MG and Flamengo may receive, in total, R$ 71.1 million in case of title. Fortaleza’s prize would reach R$ 73.2 million – check the Brazil Cup table.

Complete Brazil Cup award 💰