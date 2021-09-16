Athletico supplies soccer shoes and materials after Prudentópolis was targeted by thieves before the Second Division game of Paranaense | pr

1 of 2 Prudentópolis uses material from Athletico against Sãojoseense — Photo: Prudentópolis/Divulgação Prudentópolis uses material from Athletico against Sãojoseense — Photo: Prudentópolis/Divulgação

At dawn this Wednesday, the Prudentópolis bus was broken into, and thieves took boots, shin guards and gloves that would be used by the players. Faced with the situation and with the game to be played on the same day, the club directors talk to Athletico and Coritiba requesting the loan of materials, and the request was granted by Hurricane.

The theft was discovered when some Prudentópolis professionals went to pack the team’s materials in the morning. The officers filed a police report about the case.

There was a similar situation in 2018, with Paranavaí, just hours before a game against São Joseense. At the time, thieves took all the team’s material to the game, including the uniforms. Several clubs collaborated: the boots came from Maringá, the warm-up uniform came from the New World amateur team and, in the game, they wore Athletico’s shirt. São Joseense also lent some boots and even made their second shirt available.

Prudentópolis is fourth in the Second Division of Paranaense, with eight points, one below São Joseense, leader of the competition.