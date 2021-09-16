Atlético-MG wins again, eliminates Fluminense and advances to the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil

Atlético-MG confirmed the advantage and won again the Fluminense, this time 1-0, guaranteeing the classification for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. After the 2-1 at Maracanã, Galo scored the result with a goal by Hulk, with a penalty, at Mineirão, and now he’s waiting for the winner of Fortaleza and São Paulo this Wednesday to know the opponent.

Departures are scheduled for the weeks of October 20th and 27th. Now the two teams are back to worrying about the Brazilian Championship. Atlético will receive Sport next Saturday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, while Flu visit Cuiabá on Monday, at 8 pm, at Arena Pantanal.

See the matches of the Copa do Brasil

WARM PLAY

With well-defined proposals, Atlético went to the attack, even though they had an advantage, but faced a completely closed Fluminense and applied in defense, which made it difficult to create the plays. With few spaces, the Rooster spun the ball to try to find alternatives. On the tricolor side, the team even tried to exploit the speed of the wingers, especially with Caio Paulista, but had problems moving forward and keeping the ball.

OPEN

The two best opportunities in the first half were from Fluminense. First, in a speed counterattack, Danilo Barcelos left and found Fred, who headed and stopped in a beautiful defense by Everson. In the next move, the goalkeeper went very badly and the ball fell to Luiz Henrique, who tried to cross with his back to the goal, but missed the direction. In the final stretch, Galo improved and started to arrive more, giving scares, but still without finishing with more quality due to the difficulty of finding spaces.

OPENED

The second half came back excited and with a different Atlético-MG, taking more risks after the entry of Diego Costa. The pressure worked after seven minutes. Mariano crossed and Danilo Barcelos deflected it, but the ball hit the elbow. After analyzing the video, the referee signaled the penalty. Hulk was charged, dislocated the goalkeeper and opened the scoreboard, extending the advantage.

CONFIRMED VACATION

In the final minutes, coach Marcão tried to change the team and fill up with attackers to arrive with more danger, however, what was seen was an Atlético confident, secure and that created a clearer opportunity, with Diego Costa. While the principals only managed the result, the visitors were unable to organize themselves to fight. Thus, Atlético-MG confirmed its place in the semifinal.

DATASHEET

ATHLETIC-MG 1 X 0 FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 09/15/2021, at 7:00 pm

Local: Mineirão, Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP)

Video Arbitrator: Jose Claudio Rocha Filho (VAR-Fifa-SP)

Goal: Hulk (10’/2ºT) (1-0)

Yellow cards: Danilo Barcelos, Yago Felipe (FLU), Zaracho (CAM)

Red cards: –

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabelo, Alonso, Arana; Allan, Jair (Rever – 37’/2ºT), Zaracho (Keno – 37’/2ºT); Nacho Fernández (Eduardo Sasha – 41’/2ºT), Vargas (Diego Costa – halftime) and Hulk (Nathan – 42’/2ºT). Technician: Cuca.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro, Danilo Barcelos, Wellington (Arias – 15’/2ºT), Nonato (Calegari – 25’/2ºT), Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique (Bobadilla – 25’/2ºT), Caio Paulista (Gustavo Apis – 29’/2ºT) and Fred (Abel Hernández – 29’/2ºT). Technician: Bookmark.