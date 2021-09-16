Atlético studies dribbling €3.5 MI for Tchê Tchê and offers São Paulo to switch players; ‘currency’ would be Alan Franco

Ecuadorian Alan Franco would be the name offered by Galo’s management for the definitive transfer of Tchê Tchê, informs his colleague Marco Geves, from the channel cock spout

In April, São Paulo announced the loan of Tchê Tchê to Athletic for a period of one year. With no space in Hernán Crespo’s team, the midfielder was asked by Cuca, with whom the player previously worked in the same Tricolor and also in rival Palmeiras (where they were champions in 2016 at Brasileirão). The exchange was effective for both, as the São Paulo club eased its payroll and Galo fixed his midfield.

Today, Tchê Tchê is used frequently by Cuca at Atlético in the season, assured in the semifinals of the Libertadores and in the leadership of the Brazilian Championship. Soon, the 29-year-old midfielder will again be an option after recovering from a sprained knee, but starts on the bench – Jair and Allan should start.

There is a great chance that Galo will make the definitive purchase of the rights to Tchê Tchê in May 2022, when the loan ends. São Paulo set a price of 3.5 million euros (about R$ 21.6 million at the current price) for interested parties.

the colleague Marco Geves, from the channel cock spout, informs that Atlético is already sewing an exchange of players with São Paulo to offset the amount demanded by Tchê Tchê. According to the results, the Ecuadorian defensive midfielder Alan Franco would be offered by the miners, as he lost a lot of space under Cuca’s command.

Revealed at Independiente Del Valle, where he won the Copa Sudamericana in 2019, Alan Franco arrived at Atlético-MG the following season at the request of then coach Jorge Sampaoli. The Ecuadorian midfielder is considered one of the greatest promises of South American football and, at 23, he has been constantly being called up by his main team.

In recent days, Rodrigo Caetano revealed that there were proposals by Alan Franco, but none that were advantageous for Atlético. “We have seven foreigners and it’s a problem we face, only five can be related. He (Alan) and Dylan Borrero suffer from it. Some situations appeared, but none of them were advantageous and interesting, either for the athlete or for the They’re both great professionals.” said the athletic director of football.

So far, in 2021, Alan has played 19 matches, 11 for Atlético and the other eight for Ecuador, including Copa América and Qualifiers. The midfielder has a contract expiring in Cidade do Galo in June 2024.