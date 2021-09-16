Atlético x Fluminense: click and watch live duel that is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Claudio Rezende/Itatiaia



Atlético completes against Fluminense this Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, in the return match for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, its 50th game in a season marked by impressive numbers achieved by the team led by coach Cuca, who needs only from the tie against the team from Rio to reach the semifinals of another competition.

FOLLOW THE Itatiaia Sports Journey BELOW. Narration by Mário Henrique, comments by Junior Brasil, reports by Claudio Rezende, Álvaro Damião and Thiago Reis, analysis of the refereeing with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans and anchoring by João Vitor Cirilo.

ATHLETIC X FLUMINENSE

Athletic

Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Eduardo Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

Fluminense

Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Wellington, Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Mark

Date: September 15, 2021

Time: 19h

Stadium: Mineirão

City: Belo Horizonte

Reason: Return game for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil

Arbitration: Raphael Claus, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Alex Ang Ribeiro, all from São Paulo (SP)

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP)