Atlético x Fluminense: click and watch live duel that is worth a spot in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil – Rádio Itatiaia

Atlético completes against Fluminense this Wednesday, at 7 pm, at Mineirão, in the return match for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, its 50th game in a season marked by impressive numbers achieved by the team led by coach Cuca, who needs only from the tie against the team from Rio to reach the semifinals of another competition.
FOLLOW THE Itatiaia Sports Journey BELOW. Narration by Mário Henrique, comments by Junior Brasil, reports by Claudio Rezende, Álvaro Damião and Thiago Reis, analysis of the refereeing with Márcio Rezende de Freitas, on duty by Fabrício Calazans and anchoring by João Vitor Cirilo.
ATHLETIC X FLUMINENSE
Athletic
Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Jair, Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Eduardo Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Cuca
Fluminense
Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Wellington, Nonato and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Mark
Date: September 15, 2021
Time: 19h
Stadium: Mineirão
City: Belo Horizonte
Reason: Return game for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil
Arbitration: Raphael Claus, assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Alex Ang Ribeiro, all from São Paulo (SP)
VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP)