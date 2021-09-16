Aukus: what is the military pact announced by US, UK and Australia to contain China | World

The military pact, known as the Aukus, will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time using American technology.

In addition, the agreement also includes areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and cybersecurity.

This is the largest defense partnership in decades for these countries, which have expressed concerns in recent years about China’s growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region (which includes the Indian and Pacific oceans).

The new partnership seeks to “promote security and prosperity” in the region, says a joint statement by US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

In reaction, China’s embassy in Washington accused the countries of “Cold War mentality and ideological prejudice.” An embassy spokesman said nations “should not build exclusion blocks” (see the video below).

The pact means that Australia has abandoned a nearly R$190 billion agreement signed with France in 2016 to build 12 non-nuclear submarines.

The contract with France was delayed due to the Australian requirement that various components be sourced locally.

Australia claims that it has no intention of obtaining nuclear weapons.

In any case, some analysts point out that this could be the beginning of the world’s first global navy.

It is the largest security agreement between the three nations since World War II (1939-1945), say defense and security industry analysts. The name is a play on words with letters of the names of the three countries in English (Au, UK and US).

Although the US, UK and Australia have been allies for decades, the Aukus formalizes and deepens their defense cooperation.

The pact will focus on military capability, separating it from the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing alliance, which also includes New Zealand and Canada.

Although Australia’s submarines are the most expensive item in the package, Aukus will also involve sharing cyber capabilities, artificial intelligence, quantum technology and other undersea technologies..

“This is a historic opportunity for the three nations, with like-minded allies and partners, to protect shared values ​​and promote security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” states the joint statement by the three countries’ leaders.

In the announcement, the leaders did not refer directly to China, but said the challenges to regional security “have increased significantly”.

“It’s a ‘big deal’ because it really shows that the three countries are drawing a line in the sand to start and oppose the Chinese Communist Party’s aggressive moves in the Indo-Pacific,” Guy Boekenstein, senior director of Defense and National Security in the government of the Northern Territory of Australia.

“It also publicly demonstrates our joint position on this and our commitment to a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region, which over the past 70 years has led to prosperity for everyone in the region, including China’s economic growth,” says Boekenstein.

What is the background to the agreement?

China’s military boom has worried rival powers in recent years. And Beijing has been accused of heightening tensions in disputed territories like the South China Sea.

This region includes one of the most troubled spots in the world.

By connecting the Pacific and Indian oceans, the South China Sea (or South China Sea) has trade routes that move 1/3 of the world’s shipped goods and more than $3 trillion a year.

This value is more than double the Brazilian GDP, that is, the sum of the wealth produced by the country in an entire year.

China and five other countries (Vietnam, Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei) claim maritime territories in the South China Sea, which are home to crucial routes for cargo ships and aircraft.

Furthermore, China has been building artificial islands in the middle of the sea for years as a way of occupying part of the territory it claims, which is considered a violation of international law.

What were reefs and rocks became air bases, for example. In 2020, a Vietnamese fishing vessel was sunk by the coast guard and a Malaysian oil tanker was intercepted by Chinese military vessels, both in that region.

There are fears that the South China Sea could be the place where diplomatic tensions between China and the US (and its allies) reach the point of open military aggression.

Kelsey Broderick, from consultancy Eurasia Group, recently told BBC News Brasil that China has been showing signs that it does not want an open military conflict, but the country appears to be much closer to that today than in the recent past..

“China has been increasing its military capacity in recent years to be able to fight militarily on these border issues if necessary, because they are very important to the country,” Broderick said.

The Asian country has also invested heavily in its Coast Guard in recent years — what analysts say is, in fact, a de facto military fleet.

Western nations have eyed China’s investment in infrastructure in the Pacific Islands and controversial trade sanctions against countries like Australia with suspicion. For the US and Australia, this type of practice is “economic coercion”.

In an interview with the BBC, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said China now has one of the largest military spending in history. “She’s expanding her Navy and Air Force at a huge rate. Obviously, she’s using them in some disputed areas,” Wallace said. “And our allies in those regions want to be able to defend themselves.”

“We hear words about cooperation [por parte de autoridades chinesas] and then we see threats against Taiwan, the events in Hong Kong and the rapid militarization of the South China Sea,” says Michael Shoebridge, director of Defense, Strategy and National Security at the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy.

“When it comes to strategic issues, obstacles like these seem to be the only thing that makes sense against China,” says Shoebridge.

Huiyao Wang, adviser to the Chinese government and chairman of the Center for China and Globalization (one of China’s leading think tanks) said in an interview with the BBC that he does not understand the purpose of a military agreement of this magnitude in peacetime.

Asked whether the Aukus would not be an answer to the expansion of China’s naval fleet, Wang says that this Chinese strategic move is not aimed at the military offensive, but at the country’s defense.

“There are ships, US aircraft carriers, Aukus, circulating frequently in the China region. We don’t see the Chinese navy in the Caribbean, Florida or Hawaii.”

For him, the agreement represents “a Cold War mentality on the part of the US and its allies”. Wang argues that the status quo must be maintained, despite pressure from all sides to change the current balance.

“China can always solve the problems with the country in the region. We don’t need the intervention of outside forces or for them to travel thousands of kilometers to strengthen other countries. I don’t think that’s necessary. questions peacefully whether there is any dispute between countries in the region.”

Why build nuclear-powered submarines?

These submarines are much faster and harder to detect than conventionally powered fleets. They can stay underwater for months, travel longer distances and also carry more weaponry.

According to analysts, their presence based in Australia is critical to the US influence in the region.

The US is sharing its submarine technology for the first time in 50 years, something that had only been done with the United Kingdom, its closest ally. Thus, Australia will become the seventh nation in the world to operate nuclear-powered submarines (alongside USA, UK, France, China, India and Russia).

“Just because Australia will have nuclear submarines does not mean it will be more powerful than China. If China faces a military situation in the South China Sea or the Taiwan Straits, it will affect the response that China will have to prepare for This changes the balance of power in the region,” Yun Sun, co-director of the East Asia Program at the Stimson Center, based in the US capital, told the BBC.

For John Blaxland, a professor at the Center for Strategy and Defense Studies at the Australian National University, Australia has clear gains from the military partnership, but on the other hand the country associates its destiny with the US and would hardly escape automatically becoming involved in an eventuality. armed conflict.

In reaction to the Aukus announcement, neighboring New Zealand said it would ban Australian submarines from its waters, in line with its current policy on the presence of nuclear-powered submarines. According to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, her country, which has been more reticent about aligning itself with the US or China, has not been invited to join the Aukus pact.

Analysis: Jonathan Beale, BBC reporter specializing in the defense sector

The British government claims that this is a very relevant defense agreement, an aspect reinforced by the fact that the leaders of the United Kingdom, the US and Australia attended a videoconference to announce the partnership.

There are two important points:

It highlights the growing importance of the Indo-Pacific region for both the US and the UK. There will be ramifications for two other countries.

France, an ally of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), had signed an agreement to build a fleet of diesel electric submarines for the Australian Navy, but that business is now dead.

The French government said in response that the announcement was a “stab in the back” by an allied country and echoed growing calls for the creation of a joint European Union military force and a geopolitical strategy beyond US influence.

Finally, China. While British officials insist that the new defense agreement is not an answer to either country, the British government says it is about ensuring prosperity, security and stability in the region and supporting a peaceful “rules-based order”.

And it’s no secret that the UK, the US and Australia share concerns about the growing presence of China’s armed forces in the Indo-Pacific.