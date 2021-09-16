Aukus: what is the military pact announced by US, UK and Australia to contain China

by

UK nuclear submarine

Credit, defense Ministry

The United States, Australia and the United Kingdom announced a historic security agreement in the Indo-Pacific, with the main objective to contain the advance of China.

The military pact, known as the Aukus, will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines for the first time using American technology.

In addition, the agreement also includes areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technology and cybersecurity.

This is the largest defense partnership in decades for these countries, which have expressed concerns in recent years about China’s growing military presence in the Indo-Pacific region (which includes the Indian and Pacific oceans).